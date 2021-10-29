CHERRY — The Cherry High School football team won’t back down from anyone.
As a matter of fact, the Tigers relish the opportunity to play solid teams.
That will be the case today when No. 3 seeded Cherry travels to Remer to take on No. 2 seeded Hill City/Northland in a Section 7 Nine-man semifinal contest, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Storm are 8-1 on the season. After losing 74-6 to Mountain Iron-Buhl in week one, Hill City/Northland has reeled off those eight-straight victories, including a win over Section 5 Nine-man contender Cromwell-Wright.
Cherry coach Jason Marsh knows his team will have to up its game to advance to the finals.
“They’ve been successful due to a combination of things,” Marsh said. “They have good numbers, and they have good athletes on both sides of the ball. They had that rough outing against Mountain Iron-Buhl, but they’ve righted the ship.
“They’ve been gaining confidence, and once you get on a streak, that momentum builds. That’s what they’ve done. They’re on a roll, and they’re playing with confidence.”
With that said, it all boils down to match ups, and Marsh believes his team matches up well with the Storm.
“Both teams are playing well, and both teams are scoring some points,” Marsh said. “Ultimately, especially at the high-school level, it’s all about who shows up to play.”
Marsh and his coaching staff have watched tape upon tape upon tape of Hill City/Northland, so they believe they have good game plan in place.
“We have things we’ll try to exploit,” Marsh said. “I was happy with our games. We nearly had 100 yards passing, so we had a more-balanced attack. We’ve always been about spreading the ball around.
“If teams stop one of our players, we’ve got somebody else to do that today.”
Two of those players are Isaac Asuma and Noah Asuma, who did most of the running on Tuesday against North Central.
“They’re athletes and coachable kids,” Marsh said. “We like having them on the team. We kept it simpler on Tuesday, so our wingbacks got more carries. Throughout the year, we’ve had four ball carriers with over 300 yards over six regular-season games.
“We’re not relying on one individual. If someone is on that week, it might be somebody else the next week. That’s the fun aspect of this team.”
The rock of the team has been quarterback Beau Barry.
“He knows the offense, and he’s a good game manager,” Marsh said. “He’s a three-year starter, so he understands what’s going on. He’s done a great job leading the offense. He’s rushed for over 100 yards in a handful of games.
“It all depends on what defenses give us.”
Marsh expects the Storm to run a traditional wishbone offense.
“They have a big fullback that they put on the line, too,” Marsh said. “They run twins and pass the ball. They mix it up as well.”
Marsh doesn’t believe Hill City/Northland’s success will have any effect on his team.
“At this point of the season, everybody is in the same boat,” Marsch said. “Once you get to the semis and finals, we tell the kids that everybody is going to be good. Every team is playing well.
“We have to get better. We’ve put a few things in on offense, and focused our game plan on shoring up our responsibilities and keys, both on offense and defense. We’re making sure everybody is 100-percent sure of what their job is.”
