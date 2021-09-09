CHERRY — In their opening-night win over Ogilvie, the Cherry High School football team showed a lot of grit and maturity in that comeback win.
That’s the kind of characteristics Tiger coach Jason Marsh wants to see out of his players.
Cherry will have to dig deep again today when Bigfork visits Tom Koskela Memorial Field for a 7 p.m. high school football contest.
The Tigers had to rally from behind twice to beat the Lions, and they did that in the fourth quarter.
“The guys didn’t give up, and they didn’t get down,” Marsh said. “We got that win by sheer determination, more than anything else. That comes from within. We have a lot of that grit this year, and that’s good to see.”
But there’s still work to do.
Marsh said there’s things to clean up, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
“We have to be a lot sharper on offense,” he said. “It took us a while to get things going. We were OK in terms of turnovers. We gave up the ball twice and that’s two times too many.
“We have to continue to play good defense. That came through for us last week. We can’t have a letdown. We have to play tough on the defensive side of the ball.”
Especially against a team like the Huskies that pulled off a win over South Ridge last week.
“Bigfork is a good team,” Marsh said. “They don’t make a lot of errors. They’re well-coached, and they get a lot out of their players. They play a clean game, and keep their errors to a minimum.
“They play tough on the defensive side of the ball.”
Cherry will see an offense similar to its own.
“It’s not much different than ours,” Marsh said. “They’re not super flashy, but they do have a good quarterback. They run the option, so it will be important for everyone on defense to do their job.”
When the Tigers are on offense, they will see Bigfork in either a 4-4 look or 5-2 look.
“They have good defensive ends and inside linebackers,” Marsh said. “We’ve bot our game plan set.. We’ve got our points to try and exploit. We need to use our speed and quickness.
“Most importantly, we have to make sure we’re staying with our blocks. Last week, we did a good job of getting where we needed to be, but we have to do a better job of sustaining our blocks.”
One game doesn’t make a season, so if the Tigers want to start 2-0, they have to stay on task and stick to fundamental football.
“Bigfork is good,” Marsh said. “They were the fourth seed last year. They’re well-coached, and they have nine or 10 quality players. Our boys have to come ready to play today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.