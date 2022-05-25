CHERRY — The Cherry High School softball team cruised in their first Section 7A contest, beating Littlefork-Big Falls 15-0 in four innings.
Tiger coach Darrell Bjerklie knows things are going to get a lot tougher beginning today when Cherry meets Ely in a Section 7A second-round contest at 3:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
The Timberwolves come into the game with an 11-5 record, while the Tigers are 14-6.
“It’s going to get steadily tougher as we go along,” Bjerklie said. “On the same line, I’m hoping we play better. We’re still trying to piece things together. We have some things to work on, but we’ll pack and prepare to play two today.
“We’ll do the best that we can. It would be nice to come out of it with two victories, but it won’t be easy. The competition will get tougher and tougher.”
Which means Cherry has to up its game, especially on defense.
“They actually played a steady game on defense (against the Vikings), but we weren’t tested that much,” Bjerklie said. “Our pitching was good. Our hitting had a lot of strengths and a few weaknesses.
“We’ll work on those, resolve them and come in ready to play. We need a similar mindset that we had Tuesday.”
As for Ely, Bjerklie said he doesn’t know too much about the Timberwolves. The two teams didn’t meet this season.
“I’m expecting them to be a solid team, with good pitching and hitting,” Bjerklie said. “Their pitcher won’t get them into trouble. Their defense is solid, and their hitting is similar to ours.
“They have their peaks and valleys, but they won a big one (Tuesday) in the bottom of the seventh inning. They won't quit.”
With that said, the Tigers just have to stick to their game plan, which has won them eight 7A titles.
“We’ve been in a routine for a while,” Bjerklie said. “We don’t care who we’re playing. We look at ourselves, no matter who we play. Hopefully, they’ve bought into that. The key is for our players to focus on themselves. The coaches will make the adjustments.”
That previous experience should help the Tigers.
“It should help the ones that have played in this,” Bjerklie said. “Hopefully, they don’t make the games any bigger than they are. That’s for the fans to do. The players just need to play the game.”
Win or lose, Cherry will play either North Woods or Silver Bay at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.