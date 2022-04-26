HIBBING — It’ll be one solid matchup today when Hibbing travels to Zim to take on Cherry High School softball team, beginning at 2 p.m. at McDavitt Park.
The Tigers are 4-0 on the young season, while the Bluejackets are 2-0.
Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie is looking forward to the competition, especially against Hibbing pitcher Aune Boben.
Bjerklie is no stranger to strong pitching as he has had a number of good hurlers throughout his tenure as coach.
“You need to prepare for a team like Hibbing and the pitcher they have because they have a good team, a very-good team,” Bjerklie said. “That’s why we like to play teams like that. It makes us better, win or lose.
“We’ll try to do the best we can in practice to prepare for that in all phases of the game.”
Bjerklie is impressed with the way Hibbing has developed into a solid program.
“What have they learned as a program? They’ve learned how to compete,” Bjerklie said. “They’re aggressive on the bases. They have an aggressive pitcher. They’re aggressive at the plate. That’s how you play the game.
“They’ve truly turned into a good program. It’s a joy to play them. It brings up everybody’s game here in this area. It’s also nice that they’re close. We might have to play each other three or four times to get some games, though I doubt that will happen.”
Bjerklie is also looking forward to playing on natural turf rather than artificial turf.
“It’ll be nice to play on an actual field rather than a turf field,” Bjerklie said. “It’s a different game. There’s not a true hop. You have to deal with the conditions, the elements, the bounces.
“It’s different running around the bases. You have to deal with a whole-different environment.”
The other positive is the fact that both teams will finally be outside. The weather should be pleasant, which hasn’t been the case over this course of this spring.
“I’m sure every team has had the same challenges,” Bjerklie said. “We got to practice on Monday on our field for the first time. It was needed. There were a lot of things we worked on.
“We battled through the elements. The girls were cold, but they did an excellent job. One practice doesn’t make us great. We’ll be learning on the fly during games. Everybody is looking forward to this. It’s been a tough spring for everybody — the fans, teams, coaches and players. It’s nice to get a sign that spring and summer might come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.