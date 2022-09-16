CHERRY — Every team looks for a spark to get themselves going, and the Cherry High School football team lit that fire on the first play of the game.
Mason Heitzman returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and that started an avalanche Cook County couldn’t stop.
After that, the Tigers went on to score 53 more points en route to a 62-0 victory over the Vikings Friday at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.
This game was circled on Cherry’s calendar because last season, the Tigers traveled to Grand Marais and lost to the Vikings.
They got some revenge this year.
“Watching the film last year, we didn’t play well,” Marsh said. “We let it get away from us. The guys played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. We have some things we have to clean up, but it makes coaching a lot easier when you have good athletes.
“They can paper over some of the stuff. It was a good effort on both sides of the ball.”
It started on the opening kickoff when Heitzman scampered to the end zone to make it 8-0 after the two-point conversion.
“We’ve been working on that,” Marsh said. “We’ve been expecting to pop one here. We haven’t gotten one as quickly as I would have liked. It was nice to get one just how we drew it up.”
It certainly got Cherry fired up.
“You’re dealing with 16-, 17-year-old kids, and they’ve been responding to the mental side of the game well this year. They came ready to play, but anytime you run one back like that, it gets them going.”
After that, Noah Asuma scored on a 14-yard run to make it 16-0 after one quarter.
There would be letdown in the second quarter as the Tigers scored 24 points to make it 40-0 at the half.
Noah Sundquist had a 13-yard scoring strike to Isaac Sundquist had a 3-yard scoring run; Asuma; and Asuma scored on a 39-yard run.
“We had a few plays where we got a little sloppy, so we talked with them at the break,” Marsh said. “We told them that we have to be mentally sharp. It’s mental consistency. The boys responded well, so I’m happy with that.”
In the third quarter, Sundquist scored on a 5-yard run, Kaleb Rinerson scored on a 4-yard run; and Carson Brown caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Asuma.
Marsh liked the way his team didn’t letdown after halftime.
“We’ve been working hard on this,” Marsh said. “We talked at halftime about body language, controlling the things you can control, the attitude and the effort. That’s what we can control.
“I’m happy with the progress. We have a long way to go yet, and a lot of things we need to improve on, but we’re making progress.”
About the only thing that didn’t go right for Cherry was the fourth-quarter offense, and the one time the Tigers had to punt, that didn’t go well either.
That was alright with Marsh.
“We got everybody in and a lot of young guys in,” Marsh said. “It’s a learning experience. They have to learn how to execute at this level. These are valuable reps for everybody.”
CC 0 0 0 0 — 0
CHS 16 24 22 0 — 62
First Quarter:
C — Mason Heitzman 76 kickoff return (Noah Sundquist pass to Isaac Asuma)
C — Noah Asuma 14 run (Kaleb Rinerson run)
Second Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 13 pass from Sundquist (Noah Asuma run)
C — Sundquist 3 run (Isaac Asuma run)
C — Isaac Asuma 39 run (Sundquist pass to Andrew Staples)
Third Quarter:
C — Sundquist 5 run (Rinerson run)
C — Rinerson 4 run (Sundquist pass to Evan Graves)
C — Carson Brown 2 pass from Isaiah Asuma (run failed)
Fourth Quarter:
No scoring
Chisholm 35
Mille Lacs 0
ISLE — The Bluestreaks improved to 3-0 on the season with the win over the Raiders on the road Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
