Tigers focus on their routine before opener

CHERRY — Under normal times, this would be week No. 6 of the Minnesota high school football season.
This year, it’s week No. 1, so everybody’s routine has been shaken to the core.
As the Cherry High School football team prepares themselves for opening night, which is today, beginning at 7 p.m. against Cook County in Grand Marais, Tiger coach Jason Marsh has been focusing on one thing — that routine.
That has been the main point of emphasis for the Cherry mentor in this disruptive time.
“You have to go to work everyday and develop that routine,” Marsh said. “It’s more important now than ever. Everybody’s lives have been disrupted, so routine is that much more important.
“We’ve been focusing on routine in practice, but it’ll be nice to play football and not be focused on the other ancillary things going on around us now.”
To that end, Marsh and his coaching staff have prepared their team to the best of their abilities with only nine days of practice under their belt.
“The kids’ attitudes have been great,” Marsh said. “They worked hard, but this is the ultimate unknown here. We usually have three weeks of practice and a scrimmage Saturday to learn about our team.
“We didn’t have that this year, so everybody is flying blind into this game.”
According to Marsh, his team has buckled down and learned as much as they could offensively and defensively.
“We have a simple system, but a robust playbook,” Marsh said. “Our timing on offense has been good, but our defense is still working out some coverage things, like who’s responsible for what. We’ll get it.”
The Tigers did play the Vikings last year and even though some personnel has changed, Marsh does have a little intel on what Cook County might do.
“They’re always well-coached,” Marsh said. “They’ve had some good teams through the years up there, and we don’t expect anything different. We expect them to be ready. They have a new quarterback, and they’ve got some big linemen coming back.
“Their coaches will have them ready to play. It’s going to be a tough game.”
To get around those big linemen, Cherry will use its strength and quickness.
“We’re not a big team. We just aren’t,” Marsh said. “We don’t have big guys both offensively and defensively. We have to play to our strengths. We plan to use those two things as much as we can on both sides of the ball.”
As is usually the case, the team that makes the fewest usually wins the game.
“Teams will probably try to keep things simple on offense and defense,” Marsh said. “We won’t go quite as deep into the playbook for the first game or two.”
Marsh is just happy that opening day is right around the corner.
“The kids are anxious for the game,” he said. “It would be week six, and we’d be thinking of playoffs now. It’s opening night, so it’s a strange feeling. It’s going to be different playing well into November this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.