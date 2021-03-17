Tigers flex their muscle in first round

CHERRY — Tigers head coach Tim Sauter got about everything he was looking for Wednesday as his No. 2-seeded squad rolled past No. 15 seed Northeast Range, 70-9.
Cherry opened the Section 7A Tournament with intensity and ball pressure the Nighthawks just couldn’t account for.
At the same time, the Tiger offense was purring along with junior Lauren Staples and senior Jessa Schroetter finding their grooves early on. Staples was the game’s top scorer with 16 points, Schroetter netted 14, and Kacie Zganjar chipped in with 11.
Sauter was pleased with what he saw from his girls.
“We were trying to work on being more patient with the offense,’’ he said. “Usually playoff basketball is a little bit more possession by possession. We’re trying to make every possession work to our favor. Look for the good shot instead of just the first available one that we could get.’’
Sauter said the games usually get tougher down the road and “every possession is more critical.’’
Cherry started out strong right from the start with a full court press that gave the Nighthawks fits.
Staples got the game’s first steal and went the distance for a fastbreak layup. The trend continued as the Tigers forced another turnover, which turned into a drive and a bucket from Elle Ridge.
Northeast Range responded with a Jenna Smith bucket, but Schroetter answered with four straight points, Ridge added a singleton, Schroetter came down with a rebound and a putback and the lead was quickly up to 11-2 to start the game. Zganjar and Courteney Sajdak got in on the act and the Tigers were roaring past the visitors through about one quarter of play, 19-2.
About midway through the first stanza, the onslaught continued for the Tigers. Cherry was running its offense to near perfection as Schroetter was controlling the middle. Staples proceeded to grab another steal and go end to end for a 25-2 Cherry advantage. Another Cherry steal again had Staples the recipient of a layup.
Staples stayed hot with a field goal and a 3-pointer, while Schroetter scored two more times in the post for a 37-2 lead.
With the Tigers dominating the contest through 18 minutes, the home team went into the locker room with a 41-3 advantage.
NER’s Smith got the first points of the second half as she cut to the basket for a layup.
The Nighthawks momentum didn’t last long as Staples and Schroetter connected again for a 47-5 lead at the 14:13 mark.
A new lineup entered the game for Cherry about that time and the Tigers continued to cage the Nighthawks to grab a 52-5 lead.
Northeast Range, however, did find some success driving to the basket. The shots weren’t falling, but the Nighthawks were getting to the free throw line. Smith, Natalie Nelmark and Willa Koivisto each connected to cut the lead to 56-9 with 10 minutes left in the contest.
Northeast Range just couldn’t get anything going and Cherry went on a 14-0 run to end the game with a 70-9 victory.
Cherry (15-4) hosts No. 7 Floodwood at 6 p.m. Friday. The Polar Bears downed No. 10 Ely, 47-35.
Northeast Range closed out its season with a record of 2-13.
NE Range 3 6 -- 9
Cherry 41 29 -- 70
NER: Aili Bee 1, Natalie Nelmark 1, Jenna Smith 6, Willa Koivisto 1. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 5-14. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 4, MacKenna Ridge 2, Jessa Schroetter 14, Lauren Staples 16, Courteney Sajdak 4, Kaylyn Cappo 6, Kacie Zganjar 11, Faith Zganjar 2, Rylee Mancina 4, Elle Ridge 7. 3-pointers: Staples 1. Free throws: 10-11. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 97,
Littlefork-Big Falls 32
At Mountain Iron, the No. 1-seeded Rangers dominated play in a 97-32 victory over No. 16 seed Littlefork-Big Falls in the opening round of the Section 7A Tournament.
Jordan Zubich poured in 26 points (including five 3-pointers), while Ava Butler tallied 17, Gabby Lira dropped in 14 and Sage Ganyo added 13.
“Our girls just did what they needed to do’’ against a really young Vikings team. “You just want both teams to go out and compete and they both did.’’
Mountain Iron-Buhl moves on to face No. 9 seed Deer River at 6 p.m. Friday in Mountain Iron.
L-BF10 22 — 32
MI-B67 30 — 97
LFBF: Destiny Piekarski 24, Kayleigh Cassibo 8. 3-pointers: Cassibo 2. Free throws: 0-2. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 8, Jordan Zubich 26, Gabby Lira 14, Aolani Strong 2, Sage Ganyo 13, Hannah Villebrun 3, Ava Butler 17, Suzy Aubrey 2, Zoe Bialczak 2, Lauren Maki 6. 3-pointers: Zubich 5, Ganyo 1, Villebrun 1, Butler 1. Free throws: 5-6. Total fouls: 3. Fouled out: None.
Other Section 7A Scores
No. 3 South Ridge 89, No. 14 Wrenshall 10
No. 6 Cook County 80, No. 11 Hill City/Northland 34
No. 9 Deer River 54, No. 8 Bigfork 35
No. 4 Cromwell-Wright 57, No. 13 Nashwauk-Keewatin 23
No. 5 Chisholm 71, No. 12 North Woods 31
