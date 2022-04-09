CHERRY — The only time the Cherry High School softball team has been outside this season has been in the parking lot by the school.
That’s not like playing on a real field, but it has to do with the inability to get outside this spring.
The Tigers will find out what it’s like to get an actual game or games in today when the travel to Aurora to take on Silver Bay, beginning at noon, then Cherry will take on Warroad in a doubleheader, beginning at 1:30 and 3 p.m. at the Mesabi East softball field.
It’s going to be trial-by-error for the Tigers.
“It’s one of those things where you learn as you go,” Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie said. “Most of them have played the game before, but we’ll have some initial things that will be an issue.
“We’ll do the best we can. That’s all we can do. Everybody is dealing with the same issue. If we could play the game in the gym, we’d be good. You can’t do that.”
What will some of those issues be?
“What’s going to happen first is the field is going to look much bigger than sitting in the gym,” Bjerklie said. “You can measure off the bases and do some infield things, but that’s going to look bigger because of the open space.
“In the outfield, we’re all together in the parking lot, so that stage is going to look bigger. It’s going to be different. We’ll have to get used to it. I don’t want them to make it bigger than it is. It’s just going to look bigger.”
At the plate and on the pitching rubber, that should stay about the same.
“The benefit of the facilities in Cherry is we have the opportunity in one of the gyms to have live pitching and live hitting,” Bjerklie said. “We’ve been doing that for three weeks. I’m not as concerned about that.
“They’ve seen all of our pitchers. They have been doing well, seeing good pitching. I feel good about that part of our game. That one gym allows us to work on hitting fundamentals and our pitching.”
As far as the Mariners and Braves go, Bjerklie doesn’t’ know much about them, yet.
“All I do know is they both are good programs, and they’re well coached,” he said. “It should be some good competition. It’s probably not ideal to start out like that, but why not start out with the better teams to see how we stack up at this time.
“I do have five returning players that have seen varsity time, but not one of them will start in a place they started last year.
“They’re mature enough and ready enough to compete. We’ll see how things roll out today.”
Bjerklie did give the staff at Mesabi East High School praise for their work on getting the field ready.
“That staff has taken care of that field,” Bjerklie said. “They worked hard (Friday) to make sure it’s ready for us. They’re doing a good job. It will be ready.”
