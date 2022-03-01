CHERRY — Now is the time for the Cherry High School girls basketball team to come together.
Tiger coach Dan Grotberg hasn’t had a healthy lineup all season, but he will now as No. 5 seeded Cherry gets set to open Section 7A play, hosting No. 12 seeded Cook County at 6 p.m. at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
Returning to the lineup will be senior Kacie Zganjar, which should help Grotberg in more ways than one.
“Right now, it’s all about her conditioning,” Grotberg said. “It’s not where it needs to be, but that’s an ongoing process. You’re not going to be conditioned in two weeks.”
The only problem is getting Zganjar acclimated to playing with her teammates.
“There’s some obstacles in terms of knowing where people are on the court, offensively and defensively,” Grotberg said. “That’s the kind of thing we’re working on in practice, but we’re finally healthy.
“For most of the season we’ve had one or two girls out. In our last three games, everybody has been back. We’re getting healthy at the right time.”
Zganjar’s skills have been missed this season.
“It hurt a lot,” Grotberg said. “She’s been playing since the third- or fourth-game. She’s a hustle player. She does the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. She hustles after loose balls, the little things, both on offense and defense, and she’s a good rebounder.
“It’s nice to have her back.”
With Zgangar out, Cherry has been led by Lauren Staples and Rylee Mancina, but Grotberg has gotten contributions from everybody in the lineup.
“Lauren has been our constant, game in, game out,” Grotberg said. “She plays defense and runs the offense well. Rylee has put in some good work this year, too. She’s been big in the post for us, rebounding and putting in points on the board in every game.
“Somebody always seems to step up. In a lot of our games, we’ve had four or five girls in double figures.”
The Tigers come into the game with a 15-11 mark. They’re taking on a Vikings team that is 6-12. Cherry beat Cook County 67-17 on Dec. 10.
“It’s been a while since we played them, but they’re well coached,” Grotberg said. “They’re coach does a good job with them. They play hard. They play good defense. It’ll be a nice competition to start off the playoffs.
“We have to go in there and play our game, with our offense making that extra pass to whoever is open. We don’t run our offense through one person. It makes us more difficult to guard. If we do that, we’ll come out on the right end of it.”
Grotberg is hoping his team chemistry comes to fruition during the tournament.
“If we can get all eight varsity players playing on the same page, we could make a run,” Grotberg said. “We’re focusing on getting everybody up to speed, which is something that has been missing.
“It’s been a process. In our last three games, no matter what the score is, we’ve been working through the kinks. We just have to give 100-percent effort. That’s been our motto all year.”
