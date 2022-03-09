CHERRY — Before practice Tuesday, Cherry High School boys basketball coach Jordan Christianson gathered his team at center court and started talking about pressure.
The Tiger mentor told his team that there’s nothing wrong with feeling a little pressure, and they should embrace it, not run from it.
Cherry gets that opportunity beginning today when the No. 1 seeded Tigers take on No. 16 seeded Carlton a first-round Section 7A matchup, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
Being the No. 1 seed, there’s that automatic pressure that comes with being the top dog in the tournament.
“There is pressure to go out there and win,” Christianson said. “That should be the expectation that we want to embrace. We want to live up to it and give it everything we’ve got.
“Pressure is a good thing. How do you handle yourself in the toughest times? We want that pressure. It was nice to see all of that hard work throughout the season pay off.”
Cherry got the No. 1 seed by knocking off Mountain Iron-Buhl, Deer River, North Woods, Northland and Chisholm, along with some other teams, finishing with a 22-4 record.
Christianson never had a problem keeping this team focused this season.
“It was different than last year,” Christianson said. “The last year, the season was shortened. This year, it did seem to drag on at times, but they stayed focused the whole time.
“You can get weary in a four-month season, but we had a coming goal, so that kept these guys motivated. I’ve never been a part of a team that stayed locked in the whole year.”
That’s because of the Tigers five seniors, Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Zach Carpenter, Bobby Mancini and Tommy Mancini, along with sophomore Isaac Asuma.
“Those five have been through this, and the younger kids look up to them,” Christianson said. “They see them going hard every minute of every practice. There’s no reason they couldn’t do that.
“When you have those leaders, and Isaac, it’s easy for the other guys to follow.”
As for the Bulldogs, Cherry beat them 95-42 on Feb. 24.
The Bulldogs started four sophomores and one freshman in that game.
“They want to play fast and shoot threes,” Christianson said. “That fits into our style of game. We go against that in practice every day, but they are an eager team that wants to make a big upset.
“They’re a scrappy team. We can’t look past anybody. I’ve seen crazy things happen in March. Being the No. 1 seed, teams will be looking to get out on us. We have to keep our noses to the grindstone and not let that happen. We’ve prepared for this like any-other game.”
