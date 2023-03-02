COOK — Cherry and North Woods matched up on Wednesday night in Section 7A girls basketball playoffs.
The No. 9 seeded Tigers hit some big shots in the second half and advanced to the next round beating the No. 8 Grizzlies, 66-46.
“Winning a playoff game was a goal for us,” Cherry head coach Dan Grotberg said. “We battled out there tonight and hit some big shots.”
Cherry didn’t waste any time getting the lead. The Tigers scored six quick points in the first 40 seconds of the half.
“My assistant coach Madisen Overbye told me to put the early full court pressure on them,” Grotberg said. “We did and it paid off.”
After falling behind 6-0 Grizzlies head coach Liz Cheney took a time out. Cherry added to their lead following the time out when Anna Serna made a layup to make it 8-0.
North Woods stopped the scoring streak when Hannah Kinsey made a layup. They made it a three point game when Helen Koch made her first three of the contest.
The teams traded buckets and Koch hit another three and, suddenly, it was a two point Cherry lead, 16-14.
That would be as close as the Grizzlies would get in the rest of the first half. Senior Jillian Sajdak hit a deep three and followed it with a two-point jumper to make it a 23-14 Cherry lead.
The teams then traded buckets until the first half horn sounded with the Tigers holding a 27-19 lead.
Sajdak led Cherry with nine in the half while Koch had 11 points to lead the Grizzlies.
“That wasn’t the start we wanted but they battled back out there,” North Woods coach Liz Cheney said. “I tried to fire them up at halftime.”
Whatever Cheney said at the half must have worked. The Grizzlies came out and Talise Goodsky hit back-to-back jumpers to make it a four point game to get things started.
Cherry came right back and Serna hit a pair of lay-ins and Sajdak made a short jumper to make it a 33-23 game, forcing Cheney to take a time out with 14:30 left to play.
The Grizzlies were not going to just go away. They came out after the time out and River Cheney made a layup before Koch added one of her own to make it a 34-27 Cherry lead and forcing Grotberg to take a time out.
Following the time out North Woods went on a 9-3 scoring streak led by a pair of three-pointers from Koch.
Cherry continued to hit some big shots and an Aunika Helms putback and a Sajdak three-pointer gave Cherry a 48-41 lead with time starting to run out.
The Grizzlies were then forced to foul the Tigers to try to get the ball back. Cherry hit some big free throws and the clock ran out on North Woods.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Cheney said. “They kept battling out there and that’s all a coach can ask. I’m proud of them.”
The Tigers coach was also happy with his squad.
“We played our game and it paid off tonight,” Grotberg said. “Like I said before our goal this year was to win a playoff game and we did that tonight.”
Sajdak led the Tigers with 23 points while Ridge added 20. Koch led the Grizzlies with 20 points, thanks to her five 3-pointers.
The win moves the Tigers into Saturday’s Section 7A quarterfinals. They’ll take on top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl at 11 a.m. in Hibbing.
CHS 27 39 — 66
NW 19 27 — 46
CHS: Mackenna Ridge 20, Aunika Helms 4, Anna Serna 10, Aimeelee Grotberg 2, Faith Zganjar 7, Jillian Sajdak 23; Three-pointers: Ridge 2, Sajdak 2; Free throws: 16-30; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
NW: Helen Koch 20, Brynn Chosa 3, Hannah Kinsey 8, Kiana LaRoque 4, River Cheney 3, Talise Goodsky 8; Three-pointers: Koch 5, Chosa 1; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Koch, Tatum Barto, LaRoque.
No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl 95,
No. 16 Littlefork-Big Falls 15
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team faced little resistance in their playoff opener Wednesday, blitzing past No. 16 Littlefork-Big Falls 95-15.
The top-seeded Rangers saw 15 players get their name in the box score with Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo leading the way with 14 each. Hali Savela finished with 13, Anna Neyens added 12 and Suzy Aubrey chipped in with 10.
The Viking swerve led by Kora Gustafson’s seven points.
The win sends Mountain Iron-Buhl into Saturday’s Section 7A quarterfinal where they’ll take on No. 9 Cherry. That game is set for 11 a.m. in Hibbing.
LBF 3 12 — 15
MIB 77 18 — 95
Littlefork-Big Falls: Kadence Schmidtbauer 2, Megan Galusha 6, Kora Gustafson 7; Three pointers: Galusha 1, Gustafson 1; Free throws: 1-5; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Izzy Wiita 3, Aniyah Thomas 3, Hali Savela 13, Jordan Zubich 14, Kate Nelson 6, Gabby Lira 8, Sami Warwas 2, Sage Ganyo 14, Ava Luukkonen 2, Lindsay Olin 1, Maddy Johnson 1, Suzy Aubrey 10, Zoe Bialczak 3, Anna Neyens 12, Mya Gallus 3; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 2, Zubich 1, Nelson 2, Ganyo 2, Bialczak 1, Neyens 2, Gallus 1; Free throws: 5-10; Total fouls: 1; Fouled out: none.
No. 3 Ely 101,
No. 14 Silver Bay 32
ELY — The Ely girls’ basketball team left no doubt that they are playoff contenders this year, eclipsing the century mark to down No. 14 Silver Bay, 101-32.
The Timberwolves did plenty of sharing the ball and stealing the ball, ending the night with 22 assists and 36 steals.
A pair of seniors led Ely in scoring with Madeline Perry tallying 24 points and Madeline Kallberg ending her night with 20. Hannah Penke finished with 19 points and Grace LaTourell chipped in a dozen.
The Mariners were led by Danika Thompson’s team-high 19 points.
Ely’s win sends them into Saturday’s Section 7A quarterfinals where they’ll take on No. 6 Bigfork. That game is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
