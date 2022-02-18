CHERRY — Littlefork-Big Falls High School boys basketball coach Mason Imhof knew what kind of defensive pressure he was going to get from Cherry.
Only the Vikings can’t simulate that kind of pressure in practice, so when they saw it in real time, they had trouble hanging on to the ball.
Once the Tigers turned up the heat, it didn’t take long for Cherry to get its offense going as it rolled to an 82-46 victory over Littlefork-Big Falls Thursday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
“I give Cherry a lot of credit,” Imhof said. “They have great defensive pressure. They put ball pressure on you all of the time. It’s hard to get stuff set up right away. On the offensive end, they shot it well from the outside.
“On both ends of the floor, they put it on you. They’re a good squad.”
Tiger coach Jordan Christianson gave the Vikings credit as well because his team didn’t exactly get off to the best start.
“At first, you could tell what tempo they wanted to play at,” Christianson said. “They wanted to have long possessions, and we were trying to speed them up a little bit. We wanted to dictate the play.
“They did a great job playing at their tempo for the first five or six minutes. They did a nice job of slowing it down and playing their style. They had a game plan and executed it well.”
That was Imhof’s plan all along.
“We wanted to get some offense going, and limit their looks,” Imhof said. “We’ve been practicing a lot on our offense. We know that they pressure you hard, so if you can get some backdoor cuts and actions to the hoop, that will help you.
“It’s easier said than done, though.”
Littlefork-Big Falls had trouble scoring, and that allowed Cherry to get out on the break.
What was once a five-point game turned into an 18-point lead in a matter of minutes.
“We were able to speed them up at the end of the half,” Christianson said. “With that pressure, we were trying to speed them up as much as we could. We weren’t getting a lot of steals in the full court, but it started to speed them up in the halfcourt.
“We were able to get it going and wear them out little by little. Our guys are well conditioned, so they can play at a high level like that for an extended period of time.”
The Tigers took a 47-18 lead into halftime, so now Christianson had to do all he could to keep his team focused to start the second half.
He didn’t get the start he wanted in the final 18 minutes of play.
“We were flat,” Christianson said. “We’ve done that in back-to-back games. It’s something we’re working on trying to fix because come playoff time, when it matters, you can’t come out like that against a top team.
“We’re trying to maintain the pressure. We are trying to play fast, but it’s a mentality thing, too. When you get up by 35 or 40 it’s a mental thing, thinking that we’re good. We have to get rid of that. We have to do the same things we were doing that got us up by 35 or 40.”
It took a couple of minutes, but a 3-pointer by Sam Serna got Cherry off and running again.
The Tigers went on a 13-0 run, and the ship was righted again.
“We were able to hit a three, and that three-ball is a powerful thing,” Christianson said. “It’s contagious. When you hit a couple of them, everyone gets hyped, and everyone starts getting into the flow.
“Everyone wants to get into the action, so everyone is sprinting to get into their spots. Our guards are good at finding people on kick outs. When you’re playing like that the ball always finds the right person.”
The Vikings did pick up their play in the second half, which is what Imhof wanted to see.
“We wanted to keep fighting,” Imhof said. “I’m proud of my guys because they didn’t give up. When you’re down like we were, some teams might mail it in. The thing about playing against Cherry is their No. 2 in the section, and they could be No. 1.
“Playing against teams like that makes you better. You get a chance to look at where the top of the section is. It’s not always easy, but it’s going to make you better seeing that.”
Cherry was led by Noah Asuma and Sam Serna with 15 points each. Isaac Asuma had 14, and Zach Carpenter had 10.
Thomas Larson had 23 points to pace Littlefork-Big Falls.
LBF 18 28 — 46
CHS 47 35 — 82
Littlefork-Big Falls: A.J. Knaeble 2, Thomas Larson 23, Wyatt Hell 4, Seth Donner 8, Brayden Maish 3, Owen Erickson 6.
Cherry: Ayden Cappo 5, Isaac Asuma 14, Noah Asuma 15, Isaiah Asuma 7, Sam Serna 15, Zach Carpenter 10, Logan Ruotsalainen 3, Nick Serna 2, Kaleb Rinerson 9, Carter Nelson 2.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 11; Cherry 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 6-10; Cherry 3-9; 3-pointers: Larson 4, Donner 2, Erickson, Isaac Asuma, Noah Asuma 3, Isaiah Asuma, Sam Serna 3, Ruotsalainen, Rinerson.
Hibbing 76
Hermantown 61
HERMANTOWN — The Bluejackets fell behind 8-0 early on, but then rebounded their way to the 15-point victory over the Hawks Thursday on the road.
Hibbing responded to that early deficit by out-scoring Hermantown 43-17 to take an 18-point lead into halftime.
“It was a crazy environment,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “It was like a playoff game in a lot of ways. They had a loud student section, and we went 0-fer on a few series and fell behind.
“We knew we had to keep our composure. I was impressed with how we handled it. This was the team we had before the restart. It was fun to see. We did a lot of nice things. We played with energy and made big plays, but we got gassed at the end.”
The Hawks are one of the highest-scoring teams in the state, but the Bluejackets held Hermantown to just 61 points in both games.
“That’s a credit to us defensively,” McDonald said. “We executed on the offensive end better than we have all season. It was perfect, but I’m proud of the way they handled that.”
Hibbing was led by Ayden McDonald with 40 points. Zach Rusich finished with 11 and Carson Brown had 10.
Keaton Christianson had 15 points to pace the Hawks. Michael Lau finished with 12, Gabe Suomis 11 and Blake Schmitz 10.
HHS 43 33 — 76
HEHS 25 36 — 61
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 11, Carson Brown 10, Dane Mammenga 2, Alex Chacich 4, Jacob Jensrud 9, Ayden McDonald 40.
Hermantown: Blake Schmitz 10, Gabe Suomis 11, Michael Lau 12, Keaton Christianson 15, Nathan Hill 5, Drew Schmitz 2, Broc Sundland 6.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Hermantown 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 6-6; Hermantown 4-5; 3-pointers: Rusich, Brown, Jensrud 3, McDonald 5, Suomis, Christianson 5, Hill, Sundland 2.
Girls Basketball
Proctor 76
Greenway 30
COLERAINE — The Rails got 14 points from both Payton Rodberg and Hope Carlson to give Proctor coach Matt Solberg his 100th career victory Thursday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Paige Evans and Chloe Carlson both had 10 points.
Greenway was led by Jadin Saville with nine points.
PHS 49 27 — 76
GHS 14 16 — 30
Proctor: Paige Evans 10, Chloe Carlson 10, Sophie Morin-Swanson 2, Hope Carlson 14, Sydney Yost 6, Lily Smith 6, Gabby Jauhola 7, Payton Rodberg 14, Kelsey Tangen 3, Kelsey Shelton 2.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 3, Klara Finke 2, AnDeja Schad 3, Frankie Cuellar 5, Layla Miskovich 3, Alyizza Roy 3, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 9.
Total Fouls: Proctor 15; Greenway 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor 5-9; Greenway 7-11; 3-pointers: Evans, Carlson 2, Jauhola, Nugent, Schad, Roy.
W-H-A 48
Cherry 36
CHERRY — Kali Oelschlager had 19 points as the Wolves beat the Tigers on the road Thursday.
Aubrey Morrison finished with 11 points for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Lauren Staples had 16 points for Cherry. Jillian Sadjak had nine.
WHA 19 29 — 48
CHS 13 23 — 36
W-H-A: Avery Morrison 7, Aubrey Morrison 11, Allyson Sea 3, Ava Welk 6, Mackenzie Raddatz 2, Kali Oelschlager 19.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 5, Lauren Staples 16, Lydia Greenly 2, Kaylynn Cappo 4, Jillian Sadjak 9.
Total Fouls: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12; Cherry 17; Fouled Out: Ridge; Free Throws: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18-25; Cherry 11-12; 3-pointers: Avery Morrison, Seal, Oelschlager 2, Sadjak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.