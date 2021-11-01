REMER — The Cherry High School football team has used both their offense and defense effectively to run out to a 6-1 record.
On Saturday, the Tigers needed their defense to advance.
Cherry scored twice in the second quarter, then that defense stood tall in a 12-6 Section 7 Nine-man semifinal victory over Hill City/Remer.
The Tigers will play in the Section 7 Nine-man finals, which will be held Friday at the Mesabi East High School Field in Aurora against undefeated Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“It was an exciting, close game,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “It was ugly at times, but at this point of the season, it only matters if you win at the end.”
Neither team could gain an advantage in the first quarter, but there was a good reason for that.
“At this point of the season, people know what you’re going to do,” Marsh said. “Both teams were well scouted, plus, there were some nerves out there. Once we got into the second quarter, we moved the ball better.
“Penalties and miscues at inopportune times hurt us on the offensive side of the ball. We took far fewer penalties, but we got them at key times. It’s not that we were playing that bad on offense.”
The Tigers finally put together a drive that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown run by Noah Asuma.
“That was huge,” Marsh said. “You want to score first and play from ahead. It helped out the confidence of our guys.”
Cherry then took advantage of a Storm turnover on their next possession, and this time, Asuma hauled in a 31-yard scoring strike from quarterback Beau Barry.
The Tigers had the ball to start the third quarter, but they couldn’t take advantage of that opportunity.
“We wanted to put together a good, solid drive and put some points on the board to salt the game away,” Marsh said. “We knew the onside kick was coming, and we couldn’t handle it.
“It was a momentum turner.”
That’s when Cherry’s defense took over, stopping Hill City/Northland numerous times.
“They had some longer drives, and we couldn’t get our offense back on the field,” Marsh said. “I have to give credit to the defensive side of the ball. They stood tall multiple times in the game.
“Our defense came up big for us.”
The Storm were finally able to crack Cherry’s defense with a score early in the fourth quarter.
Alec Wake caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Wagner to make it 12-6.
“There was a still a lot of time left,” Marsh said. “We had a botched punt attempt in the fourth, and gave them good field position. The guys stood tall, and made a stand when they needed to.
“The field-position battle wasn’t in our favor, but we got the ball back near the end of the game. We put together a nice drive, with some key first downs. We were able to get deep into their territory and salted the game away.”
CHS 0 12 0 0 — 12
HCN 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter:
No scoring
Second Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 9 run (pass failed)
C — Noah Asuma 31 pass from Barry (pass failed)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
HCN — Alec Wake 13 pass from Taylor Wagner (pass failed)
Deer River 44
Chisholm 14
DEER RIVER — The Warriors led 38-0 after three quarters en route to the Section 7A semifinal win over the Bluestreaks at home Saturday.
Chisholm got on the board in the fourth quarter when Sean Fleming ran in a touchdown from 13 yards out, then late in the quarter, Noah Sundquist hit Jude Sundquist on a 60-yard touchdown strike.
The Bluestreaks end the season with a 4-5 mark.
