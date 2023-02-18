CHERRY — The Cherry girls’ basketball team made a point to make the extra pass Friday night against Nashwauk-Keewatin.
That passing led to some easy buckets as the Tigers coasted to a 81-36 win over the Spartans.
“That is really what we have been working on in practice,” coach Dan Grotberg said. “Making that extra pass on offense and playing solid defense.”
The Tigers raced out to an early 9-0 lead with Jillian Sajdak hitting a pair of jumpers and Faith Zganger picking up five points of her own. The Spartans stopped the Cherry run when Gracie Ranta made a bucket while being fouled.
The junior then hit the free throw and it was then a 9-3 contest.
Cherry then went on a 21-0 scoring run with Sajdak, Zganjar, and Kiara Ridge collecting points. Spartans coach Kelly Johnson was then forced to call a timeout.
The Tigers added a few more buckets to increase the lead up to 35-5. Nashwauk-Keewatin did what they could to get back in the game but the Tigers defense was just too tight.
The first half came to an end with Cherry leading 52-17. Zganjar led Cherry with 16 at the break while Sajdak had 12. Claire Clasiau led the Spartans with 8.
The second half saw both coaches use all of their players and get everybody extended playing time.
“All these girls work hard at practice every day and deserve playing time,” Grotberg said.
When the clock hit the nine minute mark the game was put into running time with Cherry up over 35 points.
The game came to an end with both teams playing their final bench players.
Anna Serna ended the game with 24 to lead Cherry while Zganjar added 21. Clusiau led the Spartans with 21.
The Tigers will travel to Ely on Tuesday, while the Spartans travel to Greenway on Thursday.
N-K 17 19 — 36
CHS 52 29 — 81
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Katelyn Kinkel 9, Claire Clusiau 21, Taylor Covier 1, Katrinna Evans 2, Gracie Ranta 3; 3-pointers: Kinkel 3; Free throws: 5-14; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Evans.
Cherry: Arabella Grotberg 2, Mackenna Ridge 6, Aunika Helms 4, Aimeelee Grotberg 8, Anna Serna 23, Faithe Zganjar 20, Kiara Ridge 2, Maggie McLaughlin 1, Jillian Sajdak 15; 3-pointers: None; Free throws: 10-26; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Sajdak.
