CHERRY — The Cherry High School girls basketball team lost some talented players to graduation last year in Kaelyn Kudis and Katie Peterson.
Even so, Tiger coach Tim Sauter thought the team he had returning wouldn’t miss a beat.
That’s exactly what has happened as Cherry has advanced into the Section 7A semifinals, and will play host to South Ridge today, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
Players like Jessa Schroretter, Lauren Staples, Courteney Sajdak, Elle Ridge and Jillian Sajdak have more than picked up the slack for the Tigers.
“I thought we could be in this position to get into the championship game,” Sauter said. “I knew we could with the players we had coming back. We also had two other juniors that could have been starters last year, but they had to play at the junior-varsity due to transfer rules.
“So far, they’ve met my expectations, and we’re looking to extend it. Our goal is to get to the championship game, so we have more expectations to meet. We’re in a good spot to get to that next step in the process.”
The Panthers are 17-3 this season, so getting into the finals will take some work, but Cherry already owns a 68-32 victory over South Ridge on March 6.
The Panthers are led by Adella Olesiak, who scored 21-of-the-32 points South Ridge scored in that game.
“When we played them, we beat them at their place, but they had one post player missing in that game,” Sauter said. “She could make a positive difference for them, but their main scorer is Adella.
“The focus for us is to contain her more than we did. We need to keep the ball out of her hands, if we can. We have good defensive guards, so if she has the ball, they will try to contain her. If she gives up the ball, we’ll try to deny her and not let her get it back.”
Cherry also did a good job pressuring the Panthers to get some easy buckets in transition.
“We were able to press off and one and create turnovers,” Sauter said. “We did that to disrupt their continuity. Some of the shots they did have were under pressure, and they rushed them a little bit.
“We have to keep that pressure up, and keep the ball out of Olesiak’s hands. We have to come out on their shooters and play them straight up.”
Offensively, Cherry must continue getting the ball inside, then kicking it out to the perimeter for open 3-point looks.
“We transitioned well in that first game,” Sauter said. “We got turnovers and converted them for buckets. We were able to get the ball inside, then we hit five or six threes. We were able to knock down a few outside shots on top of it.
“We’ll try and get the ball inside. They played a 2-3 and a 1-1-2 in that game. We’ll try to break that down. We need to be patient and get better looks. We need better possessions. We’ll try to push the tempo, but we have to be smart.”
Sauter is hoping his team can put it all together and take that next step to the finals.
“We haven’t played our best game yet,” Sauter said. “They keep an even keel mentally. They don’t get too high or low. When runs are made against them, they bear down and make plays.”
