MCGREGOR — The Cherry High School football team finished off their regular season with a 56-12 victory over McGregor Wednesday.
The Tigers scored 36-unanswered points between the first and second quarters to all but put the game away early.
In the first quarter, Isaac Asuma hauled in a 46-yard scoring strike from Noah Sundquist, then Sundquist and Noah Asuma connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Isaiah Asuma would score on a 49-yard punt return, then Noah Asuma scored on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Sundquist to close out the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Sundquist got into the act with a 54-yard scoring run.
McGregor got on the board when Landon Sorensen caught a 49-yard pass from Kaiden Kellerman, but Cherry closed out the half with Sundquist hitting Isaiah Asuma for a 17-yard score and Mason Heitzman 44-yard run.
The Mercs scored the first touchdown of the third quarter on another connection from Kellerman to Sorensen. This time from 45-yards out.
Ian Kimmes rounded out the scoring, catching a 16-yard pass from Isaiah Asuma.
CHS 28 22 6 0 — 56
MHS 0 6 6 0 — 12
First Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 46 pass from Noah Sundquist (Sundquist pass to Noah Asuma)
C — Noah Asuma 12 pass from Sundquist (pass failed)
C — Isaiah Asuma 49 punt return (pass failed)
C — Noah Asuma 47 pass from Sundquist (Sundquist pass to Carson Brown)
Second Quarter:
C — Sundquist 54 run (Sundquist pass to Graves)
M — Landon Sorensen 49 pass from Kaiden Kellerman (pass failed)
C — Isaiah Asuma 17 pass from Sundquist (Kaden Thronson run)
C — Heitzman 44 run (Ellis Kowarsch run)
Third Quarter:
M — Sorensen 45 pass from Kellerman (run failed)
C — Ian Kimmes 16 pass from Isaiah Asuma (run failed)
Fourth Quarter:
No scoring
