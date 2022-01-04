EVELETH — The Cherry girls’ basketball team shook off a slow first half and coasted to a 55-33 win over Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday night.
“There are still a lot of things we need to work on,” head coach Danni Grotberg said. “I know that free throws is one of them.”
The Tigers shot just 6-18 from the line.
Both teams got off to a slow start on Monday night. Ten minutes into the contest the Golden Bears had a 13-10 lead.
The Tigers made it a one-point game when Anna Serna stole the ball and laid it in to make it a 13-12 contest.
Lauren Staples then made a lay up to give Cherry a lead they would not give up. The Tigers went on a 20-0 scoring streak to grab a 30-13 lead. Alexandra Flannigan made a layup for the Bears to stop the scoring run.
Staples made another layup and Allie Bittmann closed out the first half scoring for the Golden Bears to make it a 32-17 contest.
Faith Zganjer led the Tigers with seven points in the half while Morgan Marks led the Golden Bears with 5.
Marks made a quick jumper to start the second half. Rylee Mancina made a layup and Staples nailed a 3-pointer to make it a 37-19 game, forcing Marks to take a time out.
“They were killing us down in the post,” Marks said.
The Golden Bears did what they could to get back in the game but the Tigers were just too strong under the hoop. Marks made eight straight points for Eveleth-Gilbert to draw the Golden Bears within 20 points.
That would be as close as the E-G would get. The Tigers offense would look for a perfect pass before putting up a shot. By doing so, they let the clock run.
Mancina ended the game with 18 points to lead the Tigers while Anna Serna added 15.
Marks led the Golden Bears with 13.
The Golden Bears will host North Woods on Thursday, while Cherry is at Floodwood on Friday.
“We still have work to do,” Marks said. “I think we will get there.”
CHS 32 23 — 55
EG 17 14 — 31
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 4, Lauren Staples 12, Anna Serna 15, Kaylynn Cappo 4, Faith Zganjer 11, Rylee Mancina 18; Three pointers: Staples 1; Free Throws: 6-18; Total Fouls: 13; Fouled Out: None
Eveleth-Gilbert: Julia Lindseth 6, Alexandra Flannigan 8, Morgan Marks 13, Allie Bittmann 6; Three pointers: Flannigan 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 12; Fouled Out None;
MI-B 99,
I’ Falls 29
At International Falls, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team took a trip up north Monday night and cruised to a 99-29 win over International Falls.
Jordan Zubich led all scorers with 29 points including seven made threes. Ava Butler finished with 15 for the Rangers. Sage Ganyo and Hali Savela added 13 each while Brooke Niska chipped in with 10.
Maddie Lowe paced the Broncos in the loss with 13 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-1) will host Littlefork-Big Falls on Thursday.
MIB 61 38 — 99
IF 13 16 — 29
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 13, Jordan Zubich 29, Brooke Niska 10, Gabby Lira 9, Sage Ganyo 13, Ava Butler 15, Suzy Aubrey 3, Lauren Maki 3; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 7, Nika 2, Lira 1, Ganyo 1, Butler 2, Aubrey 1, Maki 1; Free throws: 5-6; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
International Falls: Abbi Hutchinson 2, Lola Valenzuela 3, Gracie Swenson 3, Izza Valenzuela 1, Maddie Lowe 13, Olivia Thostenson 7; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 15-21; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.