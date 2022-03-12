DULUTH — On Jan. 4, the Cherry Tigers defeated the South Ridge Panthers by a comfortable 85-41 margin. When the two teams met again on Saturday in a Section 7A quarterfinal, the rematch could not have been any further from their first meeting.
A much improved No. 8 South Ridge team matched up with a top-seeded Cherry team that was without their first three players off the bench. Using their height, the Panthers dominated the paint and gave the Tigers a run for their money.
In the end, Cherry star Isaac Asuma took care of business at the free throw line, going 9-10 in the final two minutes to lead the Tigers past the Panthers, 67-61.
The Tigers used some solid defense in the beginning to grab an early lead, turning the Panthers over four times in their first five possessions. Not every steal resulted in points on the other end, but the Tigers did get an early three from Isaac Asuma and a layup from Isaiah Asuma to lead 5-0 in the first three minutes.
Cherry made it an eight point game with another steal from Isaiah Asuma turning into a three-point play on the other end after he was fouled. South Ridge’s Austin Josephson got the Panthers on the board with a bucket in the paint, but Cherry’s Nick Serna responded with a three-pointer to put Cherry up 11-2.
Momentum began to swing in favor of the lengthy South Ridge team as their aggressiveness in the paint led to foul after foul for the shorter Tigers team. With just under 11 minutes to play in the first half, Noah Asuma grabbed his third foul of the game, with South Ridge catching up 17-11 thanks to more post work from the six-foot-ten Josephson, the six-foot-nine Slayton Stroschein and six-foot-four Aaron Bennett.
Cherry head coach Jordan Christianson said the Panthers made some great adjustments after their early mistakes, forcing Cherry to play a style of basketball they were less comfortable with.
“[South Ridge head coach] Phil Peliska really knows what he’s doing with that team and they were prepared for us. The first timeout he called, he made good adjustments and he kept the ball out of where we’d like to see it. They found open space and open guys and worked hard to create turnovers at their pace so big time credit for them. They didn’t make that adjustment the first time we played them so it was a big difference from the beginning of the year to now.”
A minute later, Nick Serna picked up his third foul of the game, forcing him and Noah to the bench. Another Bennett bucket made it a two-point game before Josephson added another to knot things at 17. Isaac Asuma got the putback jumper to retake the lead for Cherry, but Strochein dumped another one in down low. Isaac added another bucket on a jumper, but South Ridge took their first lead of the game with Josephson hitting back-to-back baskets in the paint, 23-21. He extended the lead to four the next trip down from the charity stripe.
Cherry dug their way back into the game thanks to senior Sam Serna, who nailed three straight threes for the Tigers to give Cherry the lead back, 30-27. The three-point differential held into the halftime break with Cherry up 33-30.
The Tigers found their three-point shot in the second half with Isaac Asuma nailing one on the first possession of the final 18 minutes. Josephson responded with a three-point play but Isaiah Asuma got a steal on the next South Ridge possession and returned it for a layup.
Ethan Nelson knocked down a three for the Panthers, but Isaiah and Isaac Asuma each nailed one of their own in the minute following to make it 44-37 in favor of the Tigers.
South Ridge’s height continued to dictate the Panthers play as Josephson and Stroschein scored to bring their team within three, 49-46. Cherry had to get creative to find late buckets with Sam Serna committing to the drive for a bucket. He knocked down a three shortly after while Isaiah Asuma picked up a steal and a layup on the other end a trip later, 56-52.
Foul trouble continued to plague the Tigers with Nick Serna fouling out and Noah Asuma playing lengthy minutes with four fouls. Ayden Cappo and Bobby Mancini played extended minutes off the bench, which Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said helped make a difference in the end.
“Those guys have played very limited varsity minutes this year,” Christianson said. But our six, seventh, and eighth guys on the bench are all out so they had to step up. Seeing the foul trouble at halftime, we told them to battle like they’ve never battled before. They didn’t need to score but they needed to take care of the ball, battle on the glass and go after loose balls. We were missing those bench guys but the ones who stepped up did a great job for us.”
Cherry held on to a four point lead with about two minutes to play. The Panthers began to foul, hoping for some misses at the charity stripe to turn things around.
But the sophomore Isaac Asuma had no intentions of letting the win get away from the Tigers, going 9-10 from the line at the end to close things out and get the Tigers the win.
Isaac Asuma finished the game with 30 points. Sam Serna had 18. Isaiah Asuma tallied 14. Josephson led South Ridge with 26. Stroschein had 13 and Bennett chipped in with 11.
While Isaac Asuma’s heroics clinched the game, the play of Noah Asuma and Nick Serna was also key for Cherry, despite the high number of fouls they were working with.
“It was tough for both of them. They both have such high basketball IQ and we needed them to play physical. Play hard, but play smart. We can take fouls down low defending the rim but we don’t need fouls 90 feet from the hoop. Those guys know where to be and how to play and they played smart even with the fouls.”
On Isaac Asuma’s finish, Christianson said it was a welcome sight considering the sophomore’s lone struggles this year have come from the free throw line.
“We’ve been giving him trouble all year about his free throw percentage. All of his numbers are through the roof but he shoots about 65% from the free throw line. That was big for him and he has all the confidence in the world to make those shots. He’s prepared for moments like this and to be a seasoned vet like he is as a sophomore, that’s huge for us.”
Cherry will take on No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl on Wednesday at 5:30 at UMD. The Tigers saw the Rangers very early in the season in a 13-point win on Dec. 6. Christianson expects MI-B to come prepared for round two.
“We match up better with a team like them compared to a lengthy team like South Ridge, but it’ll be a tough matchup for us. I’ll be curious to see how much they’ve improved and what new stuff they bring to the game. Monday and Tuesday will be all about prep for them.
“Our guys know to take things one game at a time. It’s about surviving and advancing. Today’s win wasn’t pretty, but I don’t care how we win. It gives us a chance to play another day.”
SR 30 31 — 61
CHS 33 34 — 67
South Ridge: Ashton Neudahl 1, Ethan Nelson 3, Zach Morse 5, Austin Josephson 26, Aaron Bennett 11, Slayton Stroschein 13, Wyatt Olson 2; Three pointers: Nelson 1; Free throws: 20-25; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 30, Noah Asuma 2, Isaiah Asuma 14, Sam Serna 18, Nick Serna 3; Three pointers: Isaac Asuma 4, Isaiah Asuma 1, S. Serna 4, N. Serna 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: N. Serna.
