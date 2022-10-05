CHERRY — The Cherry volleyball team celebrated senior night on Tuesday against Littlefork-Big Falls.
Head coach LeAnn Adkisson started all seven of her seniors in Game 1. The Tigers managed to take the first set 26-24 on their way to a 3-0 win over the vikings (26-24, 25-15, 25-19).
“It was a good night to start all seven of my seniors,” Adkisson said. “They worked hard all season and earned their spot on the floor tonight.”
In game one Littlefork-Big Falls raced out to an early 5-0 lead before the Tigers could get on the board. Cherry collected some points at the net and all of a sudden it was a 9-9 contest.
They then grabbed a 11-9 lead when Faith Zganjar collected two ace serves. The Vikings stopped the run but Cherry was not going to let them tie the game.
A pair of Tigers points and a Angie Haverkamp tip made it a 15-11 contest. The teams then traded points and a service error by the Tigers made it a 16-15 game.
Following another pair of Tiger points, Vikings head coach Cindy Hasbargen took a time out. The Tigers extended their lead up to five points with Haverkamp at the net, but the Vikings were not going to go away quietly.
A Madi Stiles tip at the net made it 21-17 and a Kambree Gustafson ace serve cut the Tigers lead to just three. The Tigers struggled with Gustafson’s serving and all of a sudden things were tied again at 21.
The teams then traded points until they were tied 24-24. Katelyn Marx served for a pair of points and the Tigers came away with a 26-24 win in game one.
“We really did some good things defensively in that first game,” Adkisson said. “Our serving was not very good in that game.”
Game two was a different one for Cherry. The teams traded points until it was a 6-6 game.
The Tigers then picked up three straight points off Haverkamp’s serve and when sophomore Lydia Greenly had her turn to serve, the Tigers picked up four straight points to make it a 14-9 lead.
The Vikings tried to get back into the game but could not get any closer than four points as the Tigers coasted to the 25-15 win.
Littlefork-Big Falls grabbed an early 6-4 lead in game three. The Tigers fought their way back and took the lead when Zganjar was serving.
The teams then traded a couple of points and Cherry put it out of reach when MacKenna Ridge was serving and collected two ace serves and two other points to make it a 16-10 Tigers lead. The Vikings could not get any closer and the Tigers closed out the match 25-19.
Haily Greenly, Zganjar, and Haverkamp each had nine kills. Claire Cushman collected 25 digs, while Zganjar also had 22 digs.
The Tigers are back in action today, when they travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“We will need to come out and be ready to play in Nashwauk,” Adkisson said.
Ely 3,
Lakeview Christian 0
COTTON — The Ely volleyball team picked up another three-set sweep Tuesday, downing Lakeview Christian Academy 3-0 (25-4, 25-14, 25-2).
Hannah Penke led the Timberwolves in the front row with 10 kills and two blocks. She added nine digs and three aces to her stat line. Lilli Rechichi had eight kills, a block and seven ace serves.
Madeline Kallberg finished with six kills, seven set assists, two blocks and three aces. Clare Thomas added six kills, two blocks and seven aces. Natasha Fulkrod added two blocks, Sarah Visser had 17 set assists and six aces and Courtney Eilrich had six digs.
“We had phenomenal passing tonight which allowed our offense to be quicker,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “It’s nice to see us using opportunities to try new things in games.”
Ely will be in action at the Mesabi East Tournament on Saturday.
