CHERRY — The Cherry volleyball team celebrated senior night on Tuesday against Littlefork-Big Falls.

Head coach LeAnn Adkisson started all seven of her seniors in Game 1. The Tigers managed to take the first set 26-24 on their way to a 3-0 win over the vikings (26-24, 25-15, 25-19).

