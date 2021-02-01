CHERRY — It’s quite the week for the Cherry High School girls basketball.
On Thursday, the Tigers will play Mountain Iron-Buhl, then on Monday, defending Section 7A champion Cromwell is on the schedule.
But before those games occur, Cherry has to focus on Duluth Marshall, which travels to the Cherry High School Gymnasium for a 7:15 p.m. contest today.
The Hilltoppers have Gianna Kneepkens, who just topped the 3,000-point milestone last week in an 86-68 win over Pine City, scoring 51 points in the process.
That’s the first roadblock in the Tigers way this week.
“It looks like they’re balanced, but Kneepkens runs the whole show,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “If we put too much focus on her, that will let their other people hit shots. Defensively, we need to defend all of them and stay balanced, but we’ll give Kneenkens extra attention.
“She’ll get her points, but we have to limit those extra opportunities. We have to close out on their other players as she passes the ball. It’s trying to find a balance. We’ll see what they’re trying to do, then make adjustments.”
The biggest way to slow Kneepkens down is taking away the middle of the court.
“She’s good at driving the lane,” Sauter said. “We’ll have to try and force her and them to the outside a little bit.”
The other way to slow Marshall down is to control the ball offensively.
“Hopefully, we’ll execute and get some good looks,” Sauter said. “We have to run through our offense, be patient and get opportunities instead of the first open shot we get.
“That’s one way to keep the ball out of her hands, being a little more patient on offense. We’ve been willing to shoot quickly so far, so that will be a task for us. We’ll have to work on it, get them to slow down and be patient.”
The Tigers’ offense has been coming around, according to Sauter.
“It’s still up-and-down a little bit,” Sauter said. “We’re trying to play fast and get shots off, but a lot of it has to do with our legs. When we get slower in the rotation, we don’t make our shots like we normally do.
“It seems like that in little spurts, we’ll get tired and lose our focus a little bit. Defensively, we’ve been slowly getting better. That side of it has been solid.”
In the long run, it’s a good game for Cherry.
“We’ve been trying to up our competition on the schedule for a while,” Sauter said. “This is a good club. Win or lose, we want to play good teams to try and mature, so we’re playing the way we’re supposed to play.
“We have a lot of tough games this week. They should let us know where we’re standing. We’ll have a month-and-a-half left to improve on what might be bad. We have time to recover.”
