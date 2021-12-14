CHERRY — The way the Cherry High School girls basketball team started, it looked like the Tigers would cruise to a victory.
Cherry’s pressure defense caused numerous Barnum turnovers in the first half, but the Tigers didn’t take advantage of that.
With the inability to do that, Cherry had to scratch and claw its way to a 57-54 victory over the Bombers Monday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
Tiger coach Dan Grotberg liked the effort, but his team still has some things to clean up.
“Defensively, I thought we played hard,” Grotberg said. “Offensively, we have to execute better. Rebounding the basketball… We need everybody on the boards.
“We don’t have the size.”
Cherry’s defense and press caused Barnum fits in the first half as the Tigers took a 31-26 lead into halftime.
“That’s the kind of defense we like to play, but we have to be more disciplined,” Grotberg said. “We can’t get into foul trouble like we did. That takes away the ability to do that.”
Barnum’s biggest problem was forcing passes into players who weren’t open instead of making the simple play.
“We were careless with the ball at times,” Barnum coach Mariah Minkkinen said. “We talk about controllable things, what can we control on the court? What can I contribute to each play? We’re focusing on that.
“It’s playing within ourselves. We never had to speed up, or anything like that. It’ll come. That’s stuff we’re working on, We’re trying to get better. It’s trusting your teammates to play together. That’s what we have to learn how to do.”
In the second half, the Bombers started taking better care of the ball, and they finally cut the deficit to two, 43-41 with 10:30 to play.
With 4:31 to play, Barnum tied the score 49-49, then a three-point play by Allison Marine gave the Bombers a 52-49 lead.
“I was impressed with our girls,” Minkkinen said. “They played within themselves. They didn’t panic. They let the game come to them. A few shots fell when we needed them to fall. It was hardfought.”
The Bombers wouldn’t be able to hold on to that lead.
Kaylynn Cappo came off the bench cold, and even though she missed a free throw, she connected on four points and Anna Serna had a basket in a 6-0 run to give Cherry the lead for good, 55-52.
“Kaylynn, that’s why I saved her for the second half, '' Grotberg said. “I knew we’d be in for a battle. She went in and did what I asked her to do. She finished when she needed to.
“She gave us a boost off the bench, and that’s what I expect from the girls off the bench.”
Mackenna Ridge would hit a free throw, and Marine scored again to make it 57-54.
The Bombers did have one last chance to tie it but Rayna Klejeski’s 3-point shot came up short as the buzzer sounded.
“It was a tough loss, but the girls never gave up,” Minkkinen said. “They kept fighting, and that’s all you can ask as a coach.”
Marine finished with 15 points, and Klejeski had 13.
Lauren Staples had 20 for the Tigers. Faith Zganjar had 13.
In all, Cherry missed 17 free throws, which would have extended its lead at certain points of the game.
“The whole game, they out-rebounded us,” Grotberg said. “We didn’t rebound the basketball. I thought on offense when we got looks, but we weren’t getting shots to fall. We didn’t shoot free throws well either, but the effort has always been there four our kids.
“They worked hard, but we have to execute on the little things.”
BHS 26 28 — 54
CHS 31 26 — 57
Barnum: Kendra Jurek 3, Janaya Jurek 3, Rayna Klejeski 13, Jacinda Wright 3, Anessa Davis 9, Ella Heaton 4, Allison Marine 15.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 4, Lauren Staples 20, Anna Serna 4, Kaylynn Cappo 6, Faith Zganjar 13, Rylee Mancina 2, Jillian Sadjak 7.
Total Fouls: Barnum 18; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None: Free Throws: Barnum 13-16; Cherry 11-28; 3-pointers: Klejeski, Wright, Davis, Staples 2, Sadjak.
Staples-Motley 72
Greenway 59
STAPLES — Jadin Saville poured in a game-high 38 points, but it was enough as the Cardinals beat the Raiders at home Monday.
Saville hit six 3-pointers in the process. Also scoring in double figures for Greenway was Chloe Hansen with 13 points.
Staples-Motley was led by Addison Lorber with 20 points, including 4 3-pointers. Lauren Rutten had 17, Allison Knosalla 15, with three threes and Ashley Robben 12.
GHS 31 28 — 59
SM 39 33 — 72
Greenway: Klara Finke 2, Frankie Cuellar 2, Emmalee Oviatt 1, Alyizzia Roy 1, Chloe Hansen 13, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 38.
Staples-Motley: Aften Robinson 2, Addison Lorber 20, Kenzie Erickson 2, Ashley Robben 12, Allison Knosalla 15, Briana Bendson 4, Lauren Rutten 17.
Total Fouls: Greenway 15; Staples-Motley 19; Fouled Out: Hansen, Talia Saville; Free Throws: Greenway 12-18; Staples-Motley 19-26; 3-pointers: Hansen, Saville 6, Lorber 4, Knosalla 3.
Duluth Marshall 73,
Eveleth-Gilbert 37
At Eveleth, the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team had their handful with Duluth Marshall’s Laila Monroe, as the Bears fell Monday night 73-37.
Monroe finished with a game-high 20 points including six made threes. Ava Meierotto finished with 18 points. Anna Saari chipped in with 11.
Eveleth-Gilbert was led by Anna Westby with nine points and Joey Westby with eight.
DM 44 29 — 73
EG 20 17 — 37
Duluth Marshall: Laila Monroe 20, Ava Meierotto 18, Ada Skafte 1, Morgan Lucero 4, Anna Saari 11, Reegan Juenemann 14, Pearl Swanson 5; Three pointers: Monroe 3, Meierotto 3, Lucero 1, Saari 1, Juenemann 1, Swanson 1; Free throws: 6-3; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 9, Julia Lindseth 3, Lauren Lautigar 7, Alex Flannigan 4, Morgan Marks 6, Joey Westby 8; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Lindseth 1, Lautigar 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm 74
Duluth Denfeld 40
DULUTH — Jordan Temple scored 20 points and Tresa Baumgard had 19 as the Bluestreaks beat the Hunters on the road Monday.
Olivia Hutchings added 10 points for Chisholm.
Selah Reinertson had 14 points for Duluth Denfeld.
CHS 43 31 — 74
DD 18 22 — 40
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 8, Lola Huhta 9, Hannah Kne 5, Jordan Temple 20, Amanda Bjortmont 3, Olivia Hutchings 10, Tresa Baumgrd 19.
Duluth Denfeld: Faith Grammer 6, Kayleigh Anderson 2, Alyssa Grammer 7, Selah Reinertson 14, Shewaye Jimenez 5.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 15; Duluth Denfeld 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 5-7; Duluth Denfeld 5-14; 3-pointers: Huhta, Kne, Bjortmont, Faith Grmmer 2, Alyssa Grammer, Reinertson 2.
