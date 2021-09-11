Tigers, Asuma win big over Huskies, 56-34

CHERRY — The Cherry football team was not afraid to put as many points on the board as they could Friday night.
The Tigers put 36 on the board in the opening half and cruised to a 56-34 win over Bigfork.
“We knew coming in that they were a good and well coached team,” Tigers coach Jason Marsh said. “We figured we could run the ball around the outside and we did that and it paid off.
Isaac Asuma rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers offense in the win.
Cherry jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the opening quarter when Asuma raced in from 30 yards to make it a 6-0 game. Cole Harrington ran in the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
On their next possession, QB Beau Barry ran it in from 2 yards out. The point after failed and the Tigers lead was 14-0.
The Huskies didn’t waste any time getting back in the game. The ensuing kickoff saw Jhace Pearson pick up the ball and race 80 yards to paydirt, to cut the Cherry lead to 14-6.
Jackson Lovdahl ran in the 2-point conversion to make it a 14-8 contest.
Cherry extended their lead when Noah Asuma raced 39 yards for the next Tigers score, 20-8. Barry ran in the two point conversion to make it a 22-8 contest after one period.
“That was a nice start for us,” Marsh said. “Both sides of the ball were good in the first quarter.”
The Huskies cut into the Tigers lead early in the second quarter when Pearson hit Caden Kalllinen with a 40 yard touchdown pass to make it a 22-14 contest. The point after failed.
Cherry didn’t waste any more time adding to their lead when Isaac Asuma raced in from 34 yards out. The point after failed and the Tigers had a 28-14 lead.
Cherry closed out the first half scoring when Harrington ran it in from three yards out and Barry rushed in the two point conversion to make it a 36-14 halftime contest.
“That was a nice first half,” Marsh said. “We did a lot of good things and it showed on the scoreboard.”
Cherry added to their lead early in the third quarter when Noah Asuma ran one in from ten yards out to make it a 42-14 contest.
The Huskies closed out the third quarter scoring when Kallinen raced in from 47 yards out. The point after failed and the Cherry lead was 42-20.
Each team was able to score twice in the fourth quarter.
Harrington ran it in from 5 yards out to give the Tigers a 48-20 lead. Barry ran in the two point conversion.
Kellinen raced in from 30 yards out to cut the Tigers lead to 50-26.
Isaac Asuma closed out the Tigers scoring when he ran it in from 20 yards out, closing his game with 216 yards rushing.
“He is a gifted athlete,” Marsh said. “He is fun to watch.”
The Huskies closed out the scoring when Pearson ran it in from three yards out.
Lovdahl added the two-point conversion.
The Tigers will travel Northome next week to face North Central.
“We need to get on the field and keep working,” Marsh said. “Tonight was a good game for us. Every player got out there and had some playing time.”
BHS 8 6 6 14 — 34
CHS 22 14 6 14 — 56
First Quarter
C: Isaac Asuma 30 run (Cole Harrington run)
C: Beau Barry 2 run (run failed)
B: Jhace Pearson 80 kick return (Jackson Lovdahl run)
C: Noah Asuma 39 run (Barry run)
Second Quarter
B: Caden Kallinen 40 pass from Pearson (run failed)
C: I. Asuma 34 run (run failed)
C: Harrington 3 run (Barry run)
Third Quarter
C: N. Asuma 10 run (run failed)
B: Kallinen 47 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
C: Harrington 4 run (Barry run)
B: Kallinen 30 run (run failed)
C: I. Asuma 20 run (run failed)
B: Pearson 3 run (Lovdahl run)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.