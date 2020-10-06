CHERRY — In the past few seasons, the Cherry High School volleyball team has had the luxury of relying on Katie Peterson and Kaelyn Kudis to put down some big hits.
With those two lost to graduation, all of that changes for the Tigers during the 2020 season.
Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson will need a team effort when the season begins in full force next week.
“We have to play smarter this year because we don’t have the height or jump to put the ball down at the 10-foot line like we’ve had in the past,” Adkisson said. “We’ll be relying more on defense and digging this year.”
The Tigers have the athletes to do that, especially seniors Thea Besch (rightside hitter); Danielle Clement (outside hitter); Bailey Kowarsch (libero), Courtney Sajdak (outside hitter); and Jessa Schroetter (outside hitter).
They’ve already left their mark on the program this shortened season.
“They have good team cohesion, and they’re handling all of these changes extremely well,” Adkisson said. “They’re setting a good example for the younger girls. All five of them worked hard in the offseason, and it’s showing in their all-around improvements.”
Adkisson said she lost two big middle hitters, so taking their places will be junior Oryann Trucano and possibly, freshman Faith Zganjar or Abby Reineson, who is a junior.
“Oryann will have to step up to the plate, and Faith has been working hard and fighting for that spot,” Adkisson said. “We have some well-rounded girls, who have great team cohesion.
“I anticipate a successful year.”
Adkisson can relax a little bit when it comes to setting as junior Lauren Staples is a veteran at that position.
“She’s a solid, all-around player,” Adkisson said. “Setting will be our strength, and we have decent serving. Our defense is a work in progress, it always is, but they’re not going to give up on a ball. We will be scrappy.
“I don’t have my starting six yet, so they’re still fighting for their positions. They have to prove to me that they want it. We have great attitudes and a great work ethic.”
Joining Trucano, Reinerson and Staples from that junior class will be Rylee Mancina (right-side hitter).
The sophomore class consists of Hailey Greenly (setter), Izzy Baasi (middle hitter) and Claire Cushman (libero).
No matter who’s on the court, they will all have to contribute.
“We won’t be relying on a couple of people,” she said. “They will have to work together as a team to be successful. If anyone can do it, it’s this group of girls. That team cohesion can make-or-break a team.
“If you don’t have girls that get along on the court, or if they don’t see them as teammates, they won’t be successful. It can never be a one-man show.”
As far as Section 7A goes, Adkisson knows it’ll be a dogfight at section time.
“Honestly, with all of the changes this year, I don’t know what to expect,” Adkisson said. “Will all of the teams be able to handle all of the pressure on them now? Who knows? Maybe some teams lost girls because of the current situation.
“There’s some good teams and girls coming up that we have to watch out for. Only time will tell.”
