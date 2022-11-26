Cherry’s Jillian Sadjak takes the ball past Cook County’s Anna Hay in the first half of last year’s Section 7A second round game in Cherry. Cherry’s Kaylynn Cappo underhands a shot while being guarded by Cook County’s Molly Quello during the first half of last season’s Section 7A second round game in Cherry.
CHERRY—As Dan Grotberg begins his second season at the helm of the Cherry High School girls basketball team, he’s hoping his team can take another step up.
With more familiarity between him and his team, the Tigers are ready to take that next leap into the upper echelon in Section 7A.
That’s the goal as Cherry gets set to begin the 2022-23 season.
Getting set to lead this resurgence are seniors Kaylynn Cappo, Jillian Sadjak and Mackenna Ridge.
“All three of them saw a significant amount of varsity time last year,” Grotberg said. “This year, they need to lead us. They need to take the place of the seniors we lost. I need them to do a lot because our numbers are low this year.”
Cappo will be Grotber’s primary post player.
“She’s an excellent shot blocker, and she can score around the rim,” Grotberg said. “She will be our inside presence. Mackenna and Jillian are high-energy players, who can also score around the basket.”
The lone junior on the team is Faith Zganjar.
“I need her to take a big step this year,” Grotberg said. “She’s a rock-solid player, who is a good scorer and defender. We’ll need more out of her. She’ll have to help out the seniors when it comes to leading.”
Two sophomores will be playing big minutes this season, Anna Serna and Aimee Grotberg.
“Anna saw a lot of varsity time last year as our fifth starter,” Grotberg said. “She has to take the same role as Faith, and keep growing. She made some huge strides defensively last year. I’m hoping that continues. She’s been a good offensive player.
“As for Aimee, I’ll need her to put in some valuable minutes for me. She’s a good defender and rebounder. I’m hoping her offense takes some steps up this year. She’s our primary bench player, so she’ll need to be flexible.”
What should get better this season is Cherry’s offense now that they’ve had one year of experience in the system.
“Our offense has to keep growing,” Grotberg said. “We introduced it last year, and now we’ll start expanding on that. It’ll take some time, but hopefully, we can take another step this year.”
Defensively, the Tigers will do what they do best, playing man-to-man.
“I’ve been a man-to-man guy,” Grotberg said. “That’s the defense I prefer, but with our numbers issue, we might have to do some different things like throw some zones in there to slow our running down a little bit.
“I want high pressure. I want to get back to full-court pressure. That’s what we like to play.”
If all of that falls into place, Cherry will take that next step up in the section.
“Our goal is to be competitive in the section, and I see no reason why we can’t do that,” Grotberg said. “I’m hoping that we can be in the top five or six in the section. Mountain Iron-Buhl will be the team to beat again.
“We spent a lot of time in the gym last summer, so I’m hoping that translates into this season. Hopefully, we’ll be playing our best ball at that point. Our section is getting better competition-wise, and that’s a good thing.”
