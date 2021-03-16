HIBBING — What didn’t seem like a reality in 2020 is now coming to fruition in 2021.
At first, the Minnesota State High School League wasn’t quite sure if there would be high school season, let alone playoffs.
But a middle January start date put an end to that first speculation, and now, that second question can be put to rest.
There will be a postseason and a state tournament, and the run to that begins today for Section 7A girls teams Cherry, Chisholm and Nashwauk-Keewatin.
The Tigers, who are the No. 2 seed, will host No. 15 seeded Northeast Range; the No. 5 seeded Bluestreaks will host No. 12 seeded North Woods; and the No. 13 seeded Spartans will hit the road to take on No. 4 seeded Cromwell-Wright. All games will begin at 6 p.m.
Northeast Range at Cherry
CHERRY — The Tigers finished the regular season with a 14- 4 record, and led in scoring in Courteney Sajdak, Jessa Schroetter and Laruan Staples. Supplemental scoring comes from Jillian Sajdak and Elle Ridge.
“Those three have been consistent, and Elle and Jillian, on any given night, can pick up the scoring slack,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said.
The key for Cherry, however, will be how it plays defense.
“For the most part, our defense has been good,” Sauter said. “We’ve had some breakdowns, here and there, but overall, we’ve played well on that end.”
The Tigers will stick to a man-to-man defense, but there are times when Sauter will throw in a different look.
“We’ll get some full-court pressure in certain games, and we’ll get into pressing a little more if we get into foul trouble,” Sauter said. “That’s when we’ll get out of that, but it’s a work in progress.
“We’re trying to tweak our rotations, depending on who we’re playing, or if you have to double team or pay some extra attention to someone on the opposing team.”
The one thing Cherry has going for it is it did beat No. 1 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl earlier in the season by the score 53-48.
“It was a good win,” Sauter said. “That let us know that we can play with the top teams in the section. That should help our confidence and handle the expectation that they can play with the top teams.”
The Tigers are taking on a Nighthawks team that finished 2-12 this season. Cherry beat Northeast Range 70-14 on Jan. 21.
“They had some kids out when we played them the first time,” Sauter said. “We’ll approach this game the way we normally do, trying to set the pace of the game and the style of the game.
“We’re not going to worry about the scoreboard too much. If things are going our way, we’ll make some adjustment, but we want to come out with the same kind of tenacity that we always do.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin at Cromwell-Wright
NASHWAUK — The Spartans, who finished 7-10, are taking on the defending Section 7A champions, who finished 12-4.
Madi Owens and Johnnie Waldvogel led Nashwauk-Keewatin in scoring this year. Owens poured in 15 points per game, while Waldvogel was at 10 points per game.
Spartan coach Dan Owens has been getting alternate scoring from Jazzlyn Svaleson, Misty Bozich and Chloe Williams.
“It’s always been that way for a couple of years with those two,” Owens said. “That’s allowed our opponents to pick up their pressure on Madi and Johnnie. They put the clamps on them.
“Misty and Chloe have done a nice job picking up that slack. They’ve been scoring well the last couple of games. Jazzlyn has done a good job, too. She helps take some of the pressure off of Johnnie and Madi.”
Owens will need that balanced scoring against the Cardinals.
“We’ve been pushing toward that during the regular season,” Owens said. “We’ve been making sure to get better balanced scoring from all of our players, especially against Cromwell.
“We’ll be looking for players to score because they will go after Johnnie and Madi hard. Everybody has to try and make something happen. We’ll need all of our players on the floor to produce.”
Defensively, the Spartans will have their hands full with Emaleigh Olesiak, Natalee Hakamaki and Andrea Pocernich, among others.
“I don’t know if they’re quite at the level they were last year, but they have solid players, “Owens said. “We’ve never played them before, at least not since I’ve been here. We’ve gone through several defenses available to us to see what works.
“They’re a good outside-shooting team, so we’ll have to be on our toes and come up with options to stop them. We’ll find out what works best for us and go with it.”
Those options could be man-to-man, which Owens has used more this year, or some kind of zone to slow down Hakamaki, Olesiak or Pocernich.
“In some situations, the man-to-man has worked well for us, but against seasoned teams like Cromwell, I’m not sure our man will hold up against them,” Owens said. “We’ll try it, but we’ll go back to a zone and adjust from there. We have to see where they want to shoot from.”
Owens doesn’t want the game to get into a track meet because Cromwell-Wright is good in transition.
“As I’ve told the girls, there’s no shot clock,” Owens said. “We can set up our halfcourt offense and be patient, looking for a mistake or a gap they may give us. We have to be deliberate of offense, and keep the ball out of their hands as much as we can.
“We have to play our game and not get caught up in what they want to do. We have to keep our turnovers down, take care of the ball and not get sloppy. We have to be patient.”
This is a different situation for Nashwauk-Keewatin. The Spartans, in the past, have usually played in the play-in game. They avoided that game this year.
“The girls were excited about that,” Owens said. “We played well enough to not have to do that this year.”
North Woods at Chisholm
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks finished the season 11-7, and are led in scoring by Tresa Baumgard and Sofie Anderson.
Jordan Temple has contributed her fair share of points, so Chisholm coach Pam Pioske can get balanced scoring if she needs it.
“Everybody on our team can shoot the ball,” Pioske said. “They’re working well together. We can rely on everybody on the court, and that’s important because teams can’t key on a specific player.
“We have other girls on the team they need to focus on as well. Most of the teams play us man-to-man but it doesn’t last long because we’re good at hitting outside shots.”
Like most teams, it’ll be how well Chisholm plays defense that determines how far the Bluestreaks go in the playoffs.
“Playing good defense will either make-you-or-break-you,” Pioske said. “Good defense will win the game for you. Defense has to be your priority. We are moving faster this season.
“The one disadvantage is that we lack height, but we make up for that with our speed. I’d like us to be faster, moving up-and-down the court. Other than that, the defense has been doing well.”
The biggest key to that defense has been Baumgard. She’s a dominant presence in the paint. She rebounds, and more importantly, she protects the rim.
“She loves to get those blocks, but she can also get herself into foul trouble,” Pioske said. “If her timing is right and her body is in the correct position, she blocks well. If she fouls out, we lose that height under the basket.
“We want to keep her out of foul trouble. She’s getting better at that. She’ll do fine.”
Pioske said she doesn’t know much about the Grizzlies (5-10) because the two teams never met during the regular season.
“I know they have one tall girl back and a decent outside shooter,” Pioske said. “We never want to take any team lightly. We’re going in there thinking it’s going to be tough, so we need to play well.
“It’s important that we move fast, and we run the court. We don’t want to play at a slow pace. We want to out-run North Woods. That’s our goal.”
Chisholm did make it into the final four last year, where it was beat by Cromwell-Wright, so the Bluestreaks do have tournament experience.
“That was exciting for everybody,” Pioske said. “We want to get there again, but it will be extremely tough. We have to take it one-game-at-a-time.”
In other games, Mountain Iron-Buhl will play Littlefork-Big Falls; Bigfork takes on Deer River; Floodwood meets Ely; South Ridge takes on Wrenshall; and Cook County tangles with Hill City/Northland.
