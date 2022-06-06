CHERRY — During the regular season, South Ridge beat Cherry by the 10-run rule, but that was in early April.
That result can be thrown out the window as the Panthers and Tigers will be in a winner’s bracket semifinal contest today, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Mesabi East Baseball Field.
Both teams are undefeated, so the winner will move into the championship game. The loser will drop into an elimination-bracket semifinal contest against either Ely or Chisholm, which will be played at 7 p.m.
That first game doesn’t have any meaning going into this one, according to Cherry coach Brian Kemp, with neither team having any kind of advantage over the other squad.
“It should be a well-played game, a close game,” Kemp said. “We’re well matched. In the QRF, we were only 1.5 points apart.”
Of course, Kemp knows that South Ridge won’t be a pushover.
“They’re deep with pitching with three good ones,” Kemp said. “They have three guys that can swing well. They’re well coached as are all of the four teams that are in the Final Four.”
With a solid offense, Kemp will start Beau Barry on the mound.
“When he’s on, he’s one of the top two in the area,” Kemp said. “He’ll do a good job keeping their offense in check. He’s not afraid to throw his off-speed stuff, especially when you don’t think he would throw it.
“He’s also good at locating his pitches.”
Offensively, the Tigers can hit with anyone.
“This is the best team we’ve had in years,” Kemp said. “If Beau throws strikes, we need a couple of guys to step up and hit. Our defense will be good, and playing on turf takes away the crazy bounces.
“Everything will be true.”
If Cherry has one advantage it’s the fact that most of these Tiger players have been in big games this school season.
The football team went to the Section 7 Nine-man finals. The basketball team won the Section 7A title.
“Our kids have competed in everything,” Kemp said. “They’ve competed on that big stage. In past years, our kids might have come out nervous. This year, it’s just another day.
“They will leave their best on the field, and hope they come away with a win.”
Of course, the winner will have a huge advantage in the championship game. They will have to lose twice when the games are played Thursday.
“‘Whoever wins today is in good shape Thursday,” Kemp said. “When you have to beat a team twice, that doesn’t happen as much in baseball as it does in softball.”
