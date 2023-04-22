CHERRY—To get his team ready for tournament time, Cherry High School baseball coach Brian Kemp revved up his schedule.
The Tigers will be playing four of the top five preseason favorites in Class A.
Kemp is hoping that readies his team for a tough Section 7A Tournament in late May.
Only time will tell what happens, but Kemp knows South Ridge, Ely and Barnum won’t be easy to take coming tournament time.
“We’re playing Hayfield, New York Mills, South Ridge and Ashby right off the bat,” Kemp said. “We have some good Class A teams on a tough schedule. I’m happy with it, but there will be a lot of travel.
“We’ll find out early how good we’re going to be.”
Kemp will need consistent play out of his seniors, which include, Kaleb Rinerson, Alex Bielejeski, Evan Graves and Jake Koskela.
“Most of my older kids have experience, so I need leadership out of them,” Kemp said. “Some of them played football and basketball, and with that success, I think mentally, that helps.
“They have learned how to compete on the big stage. It should help them mentally to have experience in those big games.”
They will be joined on the team by Andrew Staples, Ty Sikkila, Mason Heitzman, Tyler Powers and Noah Sundquist, along with Noah Asuma, Jack Michels, Ian Kimmes, Jackson Nagel, Josh Carpenter, Caleb Brown, Mason Elsner, Wyatt Kane and Isaiah Asuma.
On the mound, Kemp said he’ll be using a revolving door this year, but he does have some exceptional talent he can put out there.
“Out of my top-four pitchers are Noah Asuma, Mason and Noah Sundquist are slotted in to see a lot of innings. If they pound the strike zone, our defense should be good again. They were strong last year as long as we didn’t give up free passes.
“I only have one kid that doesn’t pitch.”
Defensively, Cherry should be strong up the middle with Sundquist or Graves doing the catching; Noah Asuma at shortstop; and Isaiah Asuma in center field.
“My infield should be good,” Kemp said. “Our middle has been playing together for a couple of years. Noah has good hands. I will shuffle through our corner guys. We’ll do a lot of rotating.
“Her Isaiah is one of the quickest athletes I’ve coached. Other than that, I’m not sure who’s going to be where on opening day. I could go through 17 guys this year. It’ll all depend on who’s pitching. We’ll piece it together and see who’s where by June.”
Offensively, Kemp likes how this team is shaping up.
“On paper, we have the best-hitting team we have since I’ve been here, Kemp said. “They’ve been in the weightroom. They’re getting bigger and stronger. They’ve had good swings on the inside, against live pitching.
“I’ve never been a small-ball guy, but we’ll be a lot more aggressive. We’ll run more. We’ll put things in motion. We have a lot of speed. They have to understand how to run the bases, and be more aggressive than we normally have been. Hopefully, it works out when we get outside.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.