CHERRY—The Cherry High School softball team has had a storied history over the past few years, either advancing to state, winning a state title or falling in the Section 7A finals.
The stories Tiger coach Darrell Bjerklie could tell if he wrote a book would be incredible.
Cherry will try to write another positive chapter in that book during the 2023 season as the Tigers get ready to, hopefully, advance into another 7A title contest.
In charge of this chapter are the seniors Claire Cushman, Hailey Greenly,m Faith Zganjar and Brooke Rinerson.
“We need those seniors to provide leadership, the kind of leadership that’s best for the team,” Bjerklie said. “They have to lead by example, which means they have to give it everything they’ve got, and be the best you can be at this time.
“Anybody who has had experience at the varsity level, it will be important because we’ll have less practice time on the field.”
Those seniors will be joined by Halie Petrson, Amara Aimoneti, Anna Serna, Aimee Grotberg, Lydia Greenly, Katelyn Herring,m Aunka Helms, Kadyn Greenly and Emma Peterson.
Heidi Lindula, Kaidence Stokes, Arabella Grotberg, Gertie Puhek and Trinity Olson may see some varsity time.
In the pitcher’s circle, Hailey Greenly will get most of the work.
“She pitched some games last year, and she pitched in the section finals,” Bjerklie said. “She’s worked hard, lifting weights. She looks good. She has perfected the pitches we’ve asked her to perfect. She must keep improving. With the initial looks we’ve had, we’ve been pleased.”
Defensively, Bjerklie said that’s a work in progress.
“That’s like every year,” he said. “It’s more of a challenge because we’re not on a field. With what we are seeing, we should be OK. We’ll see how it works out. The girls are working as hard as they can to be as good as they can be.”
Bjerklie has seen his team hit off of live pitching, and so far, he’s been pleased with the results.
“We’ll be OK (offensively),” Bjerklie said. “Our hitting will be solid. We’re working on being solid one through nine. We’re not there yet, but we’re figuring it out. There’s reason for optimism.
“We’re hoping to stay calm this year, but our expectations are high.”
Now, Cherry just needs to get outside more.
“It’s going to be learning on the fly,” Bjerklie said. “We warned the girls that there won’t be many practices before we start playing. That’s the nature of the spring this year.”
If everything falls into place, the Tigers could once again challenge for the 7A title.
“We’re working hard to be the best in the section,” Bjerklie said. “Moose Lake, Carlton, Silver Bay, South Ridge and Mountain Iron-Buhl are teams that have solid coaching. You never know how they’re going to develop.
“Ely had some young players coming back, but Moose Lake will be there, as will Carlton. We’ll need to play up to their level.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.