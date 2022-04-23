CHERRY — The Cherry High School softball team has always been known for their pitching, and that will be different this season.
Lauren Staples has been the major cog over the last couple of years, but that will no longer be the case.
Yes, Staples will pitch, but she’s going to get some help this season as the Tigers try for their ninth Section 7A title.
Junior left-hander Hailey Greenly will be taking some of that load off the senior, which gives Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie more depth at that position.
“This is all a part of her growing process, and it helps out Lauren,” Bjerklie said. “This will keep her fresh. We don’t have to work her in every game, every inning. It will also help us with match ups to have a lefty.
“She might have better stuff against certain opponents. We haven’t had that luxury since 2010-11. In our starting nine, five are pitchers. We have a lot of pitchers, and they’re good.”
Joining Staples in the senior class is Abby Rinerson.
“I need them to play like seniors,” Bjerklie said. “They need to use their experience. They know everything we’ve taught them, so now, they have to go out there and execute, play up to their abilities.
“If they do that, we’ll be happy.”
Juniors, other than Greenly, include Claire Cushman, who has played since the seventh-grade, Katelyn Marx, Angie Haverkamp and Blaise Erickson.
The sophomore class has Faith Zganjar and Brooke Rinerson. The freshmen are Anna Serna, Amara Aimonetti, Amee Grotberg, Lydia Greenly and Hailey Peterson, and eighth-grader Kaelyn Greenly will be relied upon for strong play.
Bjerklie isn’t concerned about the youth of his team.
“They are players that have been there,” Bjerklie said. “They rely and trust what we’ve taught them. They listen to what is being taught. With all players, it comes down to maintaining their composure. We’re working heavily on that.”
Offensively, Bjerklie isn’t changing much.
“We do have power, but we also, if we need to, will play small ball,” Bjerklie said. “We practice that a lot, so they are prepared for whatever the game dictates. We’ll squeeze in a run because you can’t alway rely on the big bat.
“We’ll put the ball in play and move runners around. I feel good about our hitting and that’s only going to get stronger. It helps when you’re going up against two of the better pitchers in the section. We have two good ones. They see them daily.”
Defensively, Bjerklie said that’s a work in progress.
“That’s going to take some time, especially since we haven’t been outside,” Bjerklie said. “Once we get on a field, we’ll finalize it, and we’ll improve during a game. The good thing is all of our girls are learning multiple positions.
“We’re making a well-rounded team, which will help in the future. We have to look at the positives.”
At least the Tigers know what it takes to win a section title. Bjerklie may have eight titles, but he’s also lost in the finals seven times.
“All we need to do is keep improving, each of us, little by little,” Bjerklie said. “That’s the approach we have to take. It’s not going to happen overnight. If we keep doing every aspect of the game, knowing game situations, base running, it takes so much to win everything.
“We have some good teams in the section. We know we have to be better. We know where we have to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.