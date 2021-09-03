Tigers adjust, win first game on new field, 16-12

CHERRY — Do halftime adjustments work?
That can be debated, but Cherry High School football coach Jason Marsh will swear by it.
With the Tigers trailing Ogilvie 6-0 at the half, Marsh and his coaching staff saw something they thought they could exploit in the Lions’ defense to get back into the game.
It took four quarters, but Cherry stayed patient, then scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of play en route to a 16-12 victory over Ogilvie Thursday in the first game played at Tom Koskela Memorial Field in six years.
The change came during that 15-minute intermission.
“We made a few adjustments at halftime,” Marsh said. “We could feel the momentum changing even being down at halftime. We could feel them getting tired. We knew that if we made a few tweaks and stuck to our game plan that we’d be OK.
“I told the boys at halftime that there’s echoes of last year. We were behind in Cook County, but we stuck with it. We outworked them and had more in the gas tank in the fourth quarter.”
The Tigers didn’t have much opportunity to do anything in the first half as time of possession was dominated by the Lions.
Even so, Ogilvie could only muster one touchdown, a 9-yard run by Bryce Beier in the first quarter.
“Sometimes with the way we run offense, if we have a three-and-out, then we’re not on offense much,” Marsh said.
Both teams lost a fumble to start the third quarter, then Ogilvie marched down the field. The Lions were on the verge of taking at least a 12-0 lead, but Noah Asuma intercepted a Colby Milbradt pass on the goal line to snuff out that potential scoring drive.
Cherry would turn the ball over on downs, then had a punt partially blocked, giving Ogilvie good field position on Tigers end of the field.
On the Lions’ first play, Zach Carpenter recovered a fumble, which set up Cherry’s first scoring drive, which culminated in a 3-yard run by quarterback Beau Barry early in the fourth quarter.
After the 2-point conversion, the Tigers led 8-6.
“We had a few personnel changes that we made, and we saw a few things in the box that we could make a tweak here and there,” Marsh said. “It was a couple of subtle changes to get a crease for a guy, or a block for a guy.
“When they started getting tired, that was the difference.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Ogilvie put together a nice drive that resulted in a 15-yard scoring run by Tucker Kenyon, giving the Lions a 12-8 lead with 9:58 to play.
The Lions forced Cherry to punt once more, but Ogilvie fumbled once again. The ball was recovered by Kaleb Rinerson, and the Tigers were back in business.
It didn’t take long for Cherry to hit paydirt.
Isaac Asuma took a pitch around the left end and scampered 47 for the go-ahead score.
Cherry’s defense did the rest, stopping the Lions on downs, then the offense ran out the clock.
The Tigers not only won the game, but the turnover battle as well.
That, and those adjustments, were a big reason why Cherry christened its new field with a win.
“We got lucky on a couple,” Marsh said. “We caught some breaks. There’s no denying that. The one thing that was proud of our guys is when we did turn the ball over, nobody got down. We went back to work and got the ball back.
“That’s huge. We showed a lot of poise. We showed a lot of maturity in a tight game against a good opponent.”
OHS 6 0 0 6 — 12
CHS 0 0 0 16 — 16
First Quarter:
O — Bryce Beier 9 run (run failed)
Second Quarter:
No scoring
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
C — Beau Barry 3 run (Isaac Asuma run)
O — Kenyon Tucker 15 run (run failed)
C — Asuma 47 run (Barry run)
