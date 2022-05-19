VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team took care of business on Thursday, downing Cloquet 7-0 and then Hermantown 6-1 to punch their tickets to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
Beginning the day outdoors in Hibbing, the Wolverines made short work of the Lumberjacks with the sweep. The second semifinal between Hibbing and Hermantown was moved indoors to Virginia before it could finish due to rain, giving Rock Ridge plenty of time to watch and size up their competition once play resumed.
Wolverines first-year head coach Jace Friedlieb said watching the Hawks and the ‘Jackets battle it out in a tight 4-3 match gave his team all the motivation they needed for the championship round.
“We’re lucky that the match before us turned into a barnburner,” Friedlieb said. “It was so close and so fun to watch. As soon as our guys saw it was 4-3, they were chomping at the bit to get back on those courts without me even having to say anything.”
The weather allowed the players to return outside for the championship match where all but the No. 1 singles matchup got started. Rock Ridge took an early lead and rode that to the 6-1 win.
At first doubles, the Wolverines got things rolling with a win from Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa, downing the top Hawks duo of Victor and Max Plante, 6-2, 6-0. Rock Ridge grabbed their second point from doubles at the No. 3 spot with Grady Dimberio and AJ Roen taking down Hermantown’s Brody Matthews and Rolan Kuznetsov 6-1, 6-3.
In singles, Gavin Benz made short work of Hermantown’s Sam Bailey at the No. 2 spot, securing the point with a 6-1, 6-0 straight sets win. Jake Bradach found success as well for the Wolverines, taking down Sam Swenson 6-1, 6-3 at the third spot.
Those four points combined secured the win for Rock Ridge, earning them their second straight 7A title and a trip back to state.
The last few matches began to wrap up with the No. 2 doubles tandem of Ryan Manninen and Peyton Bialke completing the doubles sweep for the Wolverines, dispatching Hermantown’s Ely Young and Mario Jimenez, 6-2, 6-2. Owen Buggert battled through a tough second set for Rock Ridge at fourth singles, securing the point over Ford Skytta, 6-2, 7-6(6).
Rock Ridge’s lone loss of the day came at the No. 1 singles spot. Wolverines junior Jared Delich led Hermantown’s Chase Sams 5-4 in the first set. Delich, however, had an apparent ankle injury that he sustained earlier in the set. With the match decided, the last match on court was called in favor of the Hawks with Delich retiring due to injury.
Taking 13 of 14 matches played during the day, the Wolverines took care of business as the clear favorites in the section. Friedlieb said that he expected great things from the team after seeing how they practiced on Wednesday.
“That was the determining day for us I think. They practiced and after we were done I turned to them and said that that was a scary good practice from them and that they’ve never been more ready. You could tell on the bus ride to Hibbing this morning they were focused and dialed in so it was all them today. They came ready to play and took care of business. They put themselves in that spot to win the section.”
Friedlieb gave credit to Gavin Benz, Keegan Ruedebusch and Owen Buggert — the three seniors on this year’s squad — for guiding the team in his first year as head coach.
“Gavin has been that solid player for us for a long time now. His leadership along with Keegan has just been fantastic for us. Owen was one of the kids that we didn’t have in our lineup last year but this year he took that fourth singles spot and really stepped up for us in the lineup. He got us plenty of points at that spot.
“All three of them have done a great job being senior leaders for this team and they followed the example leaders in the previous year have set for them. Overall, I couldn’t be more pleased with our seniors and what they did for us this season.”
His first year at the helm of the Rock Ridge tennis program, Friedlieb said it’s so far, so good when it comes to his time as a head coach.
“The ultimate goal every year is to make it to that state tournament and now we’ve done that. We can look forward to a good week of practice, with some of our guys fighting for individual spots at state too. As a coach, the first year has gone very well and I’m very happy about it.”
Friedlieb gave credit to his players and their supporters as well.
“I can’t say enough about how great this group is this year. I have to thank the parents and the players. It’s been fantastic with them and I appreciate all they’ve done for us.”
Looking ahead to state, Rock Ridge will hope to compete with the state’s best, despite only a handful of them playing at the big dance last year.
“The next week is going to be about focusing on our guys and getting them ready to play some very good tennis teams at state. They’ve all been there and seen it and I think just seeing it is helpful. It’s not entirely new to them but getting the chance to play will be different for some. Knowing our guys, they’re going to come in very prepared.”
The Wolverines’ top players will tackle the 7A individual tournament next week in Duluth. The team title taken care of, Friedlieb hopes they can punch a few more tickets to Minneapolis.
“I don’t have an idea of what next week will look like yet for individuals but I think the guys that are lined up to play will be able to do some damage down there. If the conditions are right, we should hopefully be sending a few more down to state.”
The Section 7A Individual Tournament will begin on Wednesday at Longview in Duluth. The team state tournament is set for June 7-8 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Rock Ridge 6, Hermantown 1
Singles: No. 1 Chase Sams, H, def. Jared Delich, Delich retired leading 5-4 in the first set; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Ben Kangas, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Sam Swenson, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. Ford Skytta, 6-2 7-6(6).
Doubles: No. 1 Keegan Ruedebusch/Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Victor Plante/Max Plante, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Ely Young/Mario Jimenez, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Grady Dimberio/AJ Roen, RR, def. Brody Matthews/Rolan Kuznetsov, 6-1, 6-3.
Rock Ridge 7, Cloquet 0
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Ethan Lavan 6-1, 6-0: No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Sam Bailey, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Tyler Leppi, 6-0, 6-0; No, 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. TJ Sabyan, 6-0, 7-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Keegan Ruedebusch/Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Logan Beck/Max Sundquist, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Jonah Bryant-Nikko/Ethan Doty, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 Grady Dimberio/AJ Roen, RR, def. Marco Zegan/Joey Bender, 6-0, 6-0.
