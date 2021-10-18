DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming team won the Section 7A True Team Swimming and Diving Meet held Saturday at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
The Thunderhawks scored 1990 points for first, followed by Mesabi East 1826.5. Hibbing placed third at 1563.5, followed by Rock Ridge 1562.5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1543, Proctor/Hermantown 1450.5, International Falls 1030, Two Harbors 904, Duluth Denfeld 807, Northeast Range/Ely 800 and Chisholm 679.
According to Hibbing coach MIke Veneziano, the meet, overall, was one of underperformance, not only for his team, but for every team.
“For us, it’s what you call in the profession, an ugly third place,” Veneziano said. “After a fantastic week of work, we didn’t perform well at all. The coaching staff thought we would take a giant step, but it never panned out for us.
“The meet, was slower itself. Only 1/3 of the swims were better than they came in with, and we were at 15-percent. The whole field under performed, and we were not better than that. I’m ot sure exactly what. It’s a mystery to me. We’re trying to figure it out.”
Grand Rapids got first-place finishes from its 200 medley relay team of Sophis Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Ericson; Verke in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Chloe Petersen in the 200 individual medley; Ericson in the 50 freestyle; Addie Albrecht in diving; Krueger-Barth in the 100 butterfly; and Rauzi in the 100 freestyle.
The Thunderhawks also won the 200 freestyle relay with Ericson, Rauzi, Krueger-Barth and Petersen swimming the event, and the 400 freestyle relay, composed of Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Ericson and Verke.
The Giants picked up one first place as Kylie Meyer won the 100 breaststroke.
Siiri Hakala, Meyer, Emma Williams and Adriana Sheets were second in the 200 medley relay, and Williams picked up a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Meyer was second in the 50 freestyle, and Sheets was second in the 100 freestyle.
Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton and Willams were second in the 400 freestyle relay. Meyer, Kerbie Olmstead, Rhys Ceglar and Kyra Skelton were third in the 200 freestyle relay. Hakala was third in the 100 backstroke.
For Hibbing, Geli Stenson had a third place in the 200 freestyle, and second place in the 500 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Stenson, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George and Emery Maki were second as well. That same foursome placed third in the 400 freestyle relay.
According to Veneziano, two of his swimmers did have good meets, Desiree DiIorio and Alison Trullinger.
“Desiree’s 100 breaststroke and her stroke in the medley relay were lifetime bests,” Veneziano said. “She’s been looking good at practice. She’s working hard, so it was great to see that pay off for her.
“Alison, she had the best swimming meet of her career. All four of her swims were not only her best performances, but her individual swims, individual medley and backstroke, she dropped an unbelievable amount of time. She’s been an unsung hero, but shined on Saturday.”
The other first-place finish went to Elizabeth Nicolai of Proctor/Hermantown in the 500 freestyle.
“I’d be upset if all of the teams performed great, and we didn’t,” Veneziano said. “We were all in the same boat. I’m not sure, but we’ll continue to work on it.”
Section 7A True Team
Team: 1. Grand Rapids 1990; 2. Mesabi East 1826.5; 3. Hibbing 1563.5; 4. Rock Ridge 1552.5; 5. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1543; 6. Proctor/Hermantown 1450.5; 7. International Falls 1030; 8. Two Harbors 904; 9. Duluth Denfeld 807; 10. Northeast Range/Ely 800; 11. Chisholm 679.
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:54.49; 2. Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets), 1:55.83; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Megan Chopskie, Madeline Gorski, Makenzie Simula, Hannah Sandman), 2:03.94; 4. Duluth Denfeld (Addison Bartling, Marley Bigbee, Leah Nelson, Cailyn Volkenant), 2:04.67; 5. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Chloe Lee, Alyssa Jackson, Selah Smith), 2:04.82; 6. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Izzy Depew, Ashley Fossell, Aubree Skelton), 2:06.72; 7. Proctor/Hermantown (Emma Vanneste, Norah Gunderson, Camille Wikstrom, Summer Kienzle), 2:08.04; 8. International Falls (Elizabeth Jantzen, Quianna Ford, Havyn Pelland, Jillian Bilben), 2:08.28.
200 freestyle — 1. Verke, GR, 2:03.55; 2. Bartling, DD, 2:05.97; 3. Geli Stenson, H, 2:06.05; 4. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 2:06.16; 5. Sheets, ME, 2:06.87; 6. Sandman, CEC, 2:09.37; 7. Jackson, GR, 2:10.52; 8. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:10.52.
200 individual medley — 1. Peterson, GR, 2:22.89; 2. Williams, ME, 2:25.09; 3. Gunderson, PH, 2:30.23; 4. Clara Nelson C, 2:32.07; 5. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:33.09; 6. Hakala, ME, 2:34.86; 7. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.88; 8. Ella Kalisch, H, 2:37.45.
50 freestyle — 1. Ericson, GR, 25.81; 2. Meyer, ME, 26.10; 3. Chopski, CEC, 26.33; 4. Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.34; 5. Nelson, DD, 26.93; 6. Kienzle, PH< 27.10; 7. Emery Maki, H, 27.26; 8. Tresa Baumgard, C, 27.36.
Diving — 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 332.20; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 270.40; 3. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 252.20; 4. Elly Blazevic, DD, 228.70; 5. Claire Roufs, DD, 222.30; 6. Cally Anderson, RR, 193.75; 7. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 191.05; 8. Jessca Pagelkopf, CEC, 189.20.
100 butterfly — 1. Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:05.79; 2. Pelland, IF, 1:06.39; 3. Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.82; 4. Bella Alaspa, H, 1:08.21; 5. Jackson, GR, 1:08.82; 6. Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.54; 7. (tie) St. George, H, Simula, CEC, 1:10.24.
100 freestyle — 1. Rauzi, GR, 56.60; 2. Sheets, ME, 57.62; 3. Petersen, GR, 57.95; 4. Fox, GR, 58.93; 5. Livia Dugas, TH, 59.24; 6. Sandman, CEC, 59.53; 7. Maki, H, 1:00.06; 8. (tie) Mia Stark, RR, Niksich, PH, 1:00.23.
500 freestyle — 1. Nicolai, PH, 5:43.14; 2. Stenson, H, 5:50.55; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:54.94; 4. Nelson, DD, 6:04.11; 5. Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:06.29; 6. Peterson, CEC, 6:07.25; 7. (tie) Emily Blake, ME, Dani Logan, RR, 6:12.91.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Ericson, Rauzi, Krueger-Barth, Petersen), 1:43.50; 2. Hibbing (Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson, Maki), 1:48.11; 3. Mesabi East (Meyer, Kerbie Olmstead, Rhys Ceglar, Kyra Skelton), 1:49.72; 4. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 1:51.98; 5. Rock Ridge (Tayler Harju, Ellie Bjorge, Hailey Pechonick, Stark), 1:52.34; 6. International Falls (Bilben, Ford, Gracie Bowles, Pelland), 1:53.51; 7. Grand Rapids (Smith, Lee, Treasure Jager, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:54.43; 8. Proctor/Hermantown (Niksich, Wikstrom, Kacey Olson, Nicolai), 1:55.43.
100 backstroke — 1. Verke, GR, 1:02.44; 2. Williams, ME, 1:02.70; 3. Hakala, ME, 1:05.19; 4. Fox, GR, 1:06.79; 5. Bartling, DD, 1:06.87; 6. Nelson, C, 1:09.63; 7. Cullen-Line, ME, 1:10.29; 8. Kalisch, H, 1:10.67.
100 breaststroke — 1. Meyer, ME, 1:11.56; 2. Rauzi, GR, 1:13.20; 3. Gunderson, PH, 1:14.06; 4. Gorski, CEC, 1:17.23; 5. Depew, ME, 1:19.27; 6. Lee, GR, 1:20.78; 7. Harju, PH, 1:20.96; 8. Jackson, GR, 1:21.35.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Petersen, Jackson, Ericson, Verke), 3:51.09; 2. Mesabi East (Sheets, Kyra Skelton, Aubree Skelton, Williams), 3:56.02; 3. Hibbing (Stenson, Emerson, St. George, Maki), 3:58.82; 4. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Mollie Belich, Peterson, Sandman, Chopskie) 4:01.87; 5. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Niksich, Gunderson, Nicolai), 4:04.98; 6. Duluth Denfeld (Volkenant, Cullen-Line, Nelson, Bartling), 4:06.85; 7. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 4:08.69; 8. Mesabi East (Olmstead, Ceglar, Blake, Butzke), 4:11.19.
Friday’s result
Hill City 32
Ely 0
ELY — The Hornets stung the Timberwolves Friday on the road.
No other information was available.
