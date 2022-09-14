Thunderhawks sweep ‘Jackets volleyball, 3-0

HIBBING — It’s not often that a team can keep it together for three-straight games, but the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team came as close as possible to that feat.
The Thunderhawks never lost a beat Hibbing 3-0, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland was happy to see her team play so consistently throughout the whole match.
“That’s what we’ve been struggling with this season,” Sutherland said. “We’ll come out and win set one right away, then we kind of barely win set two. It’s coming out and not getting complacent.
“One of our biggest goals this year is called, ‘Steady the coaster.’ We don’t want a rollercoaster. We want to be consistent and steady. They did well with that in this match.”
The Thunderhawks came out in set one and took control early, winning by 14.
“It’s important,” Sutherland said about winning set one on the road. “We always want to play our game, no matter who we’re playing.”
Grand Rapids didn’t lose any momentum in set two, once again taking control early and cruising to the 11-point win.
“It’s about communication and making sure that everybody is communicating all of the time, who’s hitting on the other side, where the setter is at,” Sutherland said. “If we can communicate what’s happening, then we’re good at expecting the ball.”
Hibbing, on the other hand, had a hard time defending at the net.
“It has been difficult trying to place my libero in the back row to where we think the hit will go,” Peterson said. “It gets complicated. Reading that arm is tough, but they’re coming around. We wanted to do our best to pick up everything, and play our game.
“We wanted more scrap in there, and not give up. I thought some parts of our game were better than others. I did see some things that I liked. I liked our hustle off the court when balls were shanked, and we finally got to close that block.”
Set. No. 3 was the Thunderhawks’ strongest one, never letting the Bluejackets get into the game, but Hibbing did give Grand Rapids fits from the service line.
“Hibbing had some good servers, and that’s one part that we’re weaker in,” Sutherland said. “We got aced four or five times. That’s what we don’t want to have happen. We’ll be working on that in practice.”
The Thunderhawks were led by Braya LaPlant with five kills, three aces, four digs and 27 assists; Kyra Griffen with 13 kills, four digs and two blocks; Kate Jamtgaard with four kills, two aces, seven digs and one block; Haylee Finckbone seven kills; Josie Hantula with three aces and three digs; and Peyton Skelly three kills and two blocks
Hibbing was led by Jenna Sacco-LaMusga with three digs; Jordan Fredette with two aces and two kills; Bevie Fink seven assists; Abbie Wivoda one assist; and Drea Madich and Marisa Sibell with one block each.
Floodwood 3,
Cherry 0
At Cherry, the Tigers got seven kills from Kaelyn Greenly, but it wasn’t enough as the Polar Bears beat Cherry in three games, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 on the road Tuesday.
Faith Zganjar had four kills; Claire Cushman 15 digs; and Hailey Greenly 15 assists.
Hermantown 3,
Greenway 0
At Coleraine,the Hawks got 16 kills and 10 digs from Elle Jokinen to down the Raiders in three games, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 Tuesday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Amari Nunez had 16 assists for Hermantown. Hannah Hyjek had 18 assists; Emilie Rush 11 kills, 16 digs and three blocks; and Gabbi Arnston two aces and four blocks.
Greenway was led by Lexi Hammer with four kills and 23 assists; Kyra Williams eight kills and 23 digs; and Ava Johnson seven kills and 10 digs.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 3
Bigfork 1
At Bigfork, the Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team overcame a first set loss Tuesday night en route to a 3-1 victory over Bigfork.
The Rangers found themselves in a hole early in set one and never really recovered, head coach Jesse White said, eventually falling 25-17 to the Huskies.
“The girls knew what they needed to do after the first set, they recognized the adjustments they needed to make, and really took it to Bigfork after that,” White said.
The Rangers built an 8-0 lead in set two, and even though the Huskies closed the gap late in the frame, they held off the rally and won 25-20.
MI-B won set two 25-20 and closed out the game with a convincing 25-17 third set win.
The Rangers were led by juniors Gabby Lira, who had four aces and four kills on the night, Desi Milton, who had four kills from the weak side, and setter Suzy Aubrey, who had nine set assists, two digs, and two aces.
Senior Alix Swanson had four aces, two digs and two kills.
The Rangers (2-3) travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday.
