Thunderhawks sweep ‘Jackets volleyball, 3-0

Hibbing’s Bevie Fink tries to save a ball from hitting the floor during set No. 2 of the Bluejackets’ match with Grand Rapids Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — It’s not often that a team can keep it together for three-straight games, but the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team came as close as possible to that feat.

The Thunderhawks never lost a beat Hibbing 3-0, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

