ELY — Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton finished second and Ely’s Gabriel Pointer finished third, but it was a pair of Grand Rapids skiers that finished first Thursday at the Ely Freestyle Invite, leading the Thunderhawks to team wins on both the boys and girls side.
On the girls side, Skelton finished the 9.5K race with a time of 29:35, just 10 seconds behind Grand Rapids’ Sanny Gangi (29:25) to finish second overall. Ely’s Zoe Devine finished fourth with her time of 29:50 and her teammate Phoebe Helms with fifth, stopping the clock at 30:08.
Bella Thomas was the next finisher for Mesabi East, finishing in eighth place with her time of 33:19. Ely’s Gracie Pointer finished ninth with a time of 34:347.
Finishing back to back in 11th and 12th were Ely’s Julia Schwinghamer (36:09) and Cedar Olhauser (36:20), respectively. Sydney Durkin was 14th for the Timberwolves (37:28) and Klara DeVries finished in 15th (37:56).
Mesabi East’s Hannah Ronning finished in 17th with a time of 38:03 and Ely’s Abigail Thompson wrapped up the local skiers in 18th with a time of 39:00.
On the boys side, Grand Rapids finished 1-2 with Sam Stertz winning the meet with a time of 24:11 and teammate Matej Cervenka taking second at 25:13. Ely’s Gabriel Pointer rounded out the top three with a time of 26:29.
In fifth, Ely’s Jon Hakala stopped his time at 28:02, while Mesabi East’s Connor Matschiner finished in sixth at 29:12, the best time on the boys side for the Giants.
Carter Skelton of Mesabi East took home eighth with his time of 29:23 and Ely’s Micah Larson was ninth at 29:47. Finishing in 10th was Mesabi East’s Nick Kangas (30:31) while teammates Noah Aagnes (32:15) and Odin MacGregor (32:33) finished in 12th and 13th, respectively.
In the team results, Grand Rapids won both events while the Mesabi East boys took second and the Ely boys took third. The Ely girls finished second with the Mesabi East girls taking third.
