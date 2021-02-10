GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team got double wins from Logan Schroeder and Jamie Hill, but ended up losing in a tight dual meet with Grand Rapids, 83.5-81.5.

Schroeder grabbed his two wins in the 100 freestyle as well as the 100 backstroke. In the freestyle, he came away with a win with a time of 52.00, a clear victor with Grand Rapids’ Sam Reiten taking second at 55.83. In the 100 backstroke, Schroeder was again just as dominant, winning with a time of 1:00.25 in front of the Thunderhawks’ Isaac Palecek (1:04.17).

Hill picked up his first win on the day in the 200 individual medley, coming first with a time of 2:28.36. Teammate Cole Layman was second at 2:30.75. In the 100 breaststroke, the Giants swept the podium with Hill taking first (1:11.57), Mason Williams coming second (1:18.51) and Lucas Hoopman taking third (1:33.40).

Mesabi East also grabbed a win in the relays, taking first in the 400 freestyle relay thanks to the team of Carter Steele, Layman, Schroeder and Zade Baker. Their time was 4:00.03.

Mesabi East will be in action again when they travel to International Falls on Thursday.

Grand Rapids 83.5, Mesabi East 81.5

200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids A (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin MOrrissey, Michael Fitch), 1:48.40; 2, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Carter Steele), 1:54.84; 3, Grand Rapids B (Xander Ogilvie, Andy Palik, Mathew Stene, Walker Ritter), 2:02.81.

200 freestyle: 1, Sam Reiten, GR, 2:04.15; 2, Steele, ME, 2:04.69; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:14.76.

200 individual medley: 1, Hill, ME, 2:28.36; 2, Cole Layman, ME, 2:30.75; 3, Ogilvie, GR, 2:31.58.

50 freestyle: 1, Morrissey, GR, 23.46; 2, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 24.17; 3T, Silvis, GR, 25.45; 3T, Mason Williams, ME, 25.45.

100 butterfly: 1, Ogilvie, GR, 1:04.02; 2, Stene, GR, 1:05.48; 3, William Skaudis, GR, 1:06.20.

100 freestyle: 1, Schroeder, ME, 52.00; 2, Reiten, GR, 55.83; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 59.20.

500 freestyle: 1, Fitch, GR, 5:20.30; 2, Grant Ewen, GR, 5:35.35; 3, Steele, ME, 6:07.31.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A (Reiten, Palecek, Silvis, Ewen), 1:39.45;2, Mesabi East A (Schroeder, Williams, Zade Baker, Hill), 1:39.81; 3, Grand Rapids B (Palik, Stene, Ogilvie, Morrissey), 1:46.47.

100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, ME, 1:00.25; 2, Palecek, GR, 1:04.17; 3, Skaudis, GR, 1:13.05.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:11.57; 2, Williams, ME, 1:18.51; 3, Lucas Hoopman, ME, 1:33.40.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Schroeder, Baker), 4:00.03; 2, Mesabi East B (Leete, Knapper, Colt Long, Hoopman), 4:52.53.

