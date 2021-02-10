GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team got double wins from Logan Schroeder and Jamie Hill, but ended up losing in a tight dual meet with Grand Rapids, 83.5-81.5.
Schroeder grabbed his two wins in the 100 freestyle as well as the 100 backstroke. In the freestyle, he came away with a win with a time of 52.00, a clear victor with Grand Rapids’ Sam Reiten taking second at 55.83. In the 100 backstroke, Schroeder was again just as dominant, winning with a time of 1:00.25 in front of the Thunderhawks’ Isaac Palecek (1:04.17).
Hill picked up his first win on the day in the 200 individual medley, coming first with a time of 2:28.36. Teammate Cole Layman was second at 2:30.75. In the 100 breaststroke, the Giants swept the podium with Hill taking first (1:11.57), Mason Williams coming second (1:18.51) and Lucas Hoopman taking third (1:33.40).
Mesabi East also grabbed a win in the relays, taking first in the 400 freestyle relay thanks to the team of Carter Steele, Layman, Schroeder and Zade Baker. Their time was 4:00.03.
Mesabi East will be in action again when they travel to International Falls on Thursday.
Grand Rapids 83.5, Mesabi East 81.5
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids A (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin MOrrissey, Michael Fitch), 1:48.40; 2, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Carter Steele), 1:54.84; 3, Grand Rapids B (Xander Ogilvie, Andy Palik, Mathew Stene, Walker Ritter), 2:02.81.
200 freestyle: 1, Sam Reiten, GR, 2:04.15; 2, Steele, ME, 2:04.69; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:14.76.
200 individual medley: 1, Hill, ME, 2:28.36; 2, Cole Layman, ME, 2:30.75; 3, Ogilvie, GR, 2:31.58.
50 freestyle: 1, Morrissey, GR, 23.46; 2, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 24.17; 3T, Silvis, GR, 25.45; 3T, Mason Williams, ME, 25.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Ogilvie, GR, 1:04.02; 2, Stene, GR, 1:05.48; 3, William Skaudis, GR, 1:06.20.
100 freestyle: 1, Schroeder, ME, 52.00; 2, Reiten, GR, 55.83; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 59.20.
500 freestyle: 1, Fitch, GR, 5:20.30; 2, Grant Ewen, GR, 5:35.35; 3, Steele, ME, 6:07.31.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A (Reiten, Palecek, Silvis, Ewen), 1:39.45;2, Mesabi East A (Schroeder, Williams, Zade Baker, Hill), 1:39.81; 3, Grand Rapids B (Palik, Stene, Ogilvie, Morrissey), 1:46.47.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, ME, 1:00.25; 2, Palecek, GR, 1:04.17; 3, Skaudis, GR, 1:13.05.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:11.57; 2, Williams, ME, 1:18.51; 3, Lucas Hoopman, ME, 1:33.40.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Schroeder, Baker), 4:00.03; 2, Mesabi East B (Leete, Knapper, Colt Long, Hoopman), 4:52.53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.