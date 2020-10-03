Thunderhawks slip past Golden Bear netters, 4-3

GRAND RAPIDS -- The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team closed out their regular season Friday with a loss to Grand Rapids/Greenway, 4-3.
The loss comes at the end of a busy day for the Golden Bears who first had to travel to Hibbing to finish a rained out match from Tuesday.
After making it to Grand Rapids, the Bears fought close with the Thunderhawks but were unable to get the win to close out the regular season.
Lydia Delich remained effective for the Bears at No. 1 singles, defeating Eva Kangas in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. Eveleth-Gilbert couldn’t hang at the other singles spots, however, as Julia Lindseth, Alex Flannigan and Elyssa Ziegler all fell in straight sets at the second, third and fourth singles spots, respectively.
In doubles, the Golden Bears scored points at the second and third spots. At No. 3, Ayla Troutwine and Alyssa Grahek cruised past GRG’s Hailey LaFrenier and Molly Pierce, 7-5, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Hanna Beldo and Mylee Young were equally successful against the Lightning’s Caroline Ahcan and Hanna LaFrenier, 6-2, 6-4. The Bears lone doubles loss came at the No. 1 spot with Anna Beaudette and Katelyn Torrel falling in a three-setter to GRG’s Jordan Troumbly and Taryn Haming, 2-6, 6-1, [7-2].
Eveleth-Gilbert will begin the Section 7A playoffs on Monday when they play host to Duluth Marshall. That match is set to begin at 2 p.m.
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Eva Kangas, GRG, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 Claire Vekich, GRG, def. Julia Lindseth, EG, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Emily Hill, GRG, def. Alex Flannigan, EG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Abby Gustason, GRG, def. Elyssa Ziegler, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Jordan Troumbly/Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Anna Beaudette/Katelyn Torrel, EG, 2-6, 6-1, [7-2]; No. 2 Hanna Beldo/Mylee Young, EG, def. Carolina Ahcan/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Ayla Troutwine/Alyssa Grahek, EG, def. Hailey LaFrenier/Molly Pierce, GRG, 7-5, 6-1.
