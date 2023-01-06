GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving team took 10 of 12 events Thursday at the Grand Rapids pool, but the Thunderhawks’ depth allowed them to slip by the Giants, 96-88.
The Giants got a pair of wins each from Mason Williams, Carter Steele and Cole Layman, a single win from Alex Leete and swept all three relays, but stronger finishes down the line let Grand Rapids come away with the narrow win.
Williams’ two wins came in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.21 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.20. Layman came away with wins in both the 200 individual medley (2:14.93) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.04).
Steele finished first in both the 200 freestyle (2:03.56) and the 100 freestyle (52.11). Leete’s lone win came in the 500 freestyle, touching first with a time of 5:46.14.
In the relays, Zade Baker, Williams, Layman and Steele took first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.03. In the 200 freestyle relay, Isak Schroeder, Baker, Danny Knapper and Williams won with a time of 1:40.37. Finally in the 400 freestyle, Layman, Schroeder, Leete and Steele won with a time of 3:43.26.
The Giants lone second place finish on the day came in the 200 IM with Baker touching second with a time of 2:31.88. Mesabi East picked up third place finishes from Baker in the 10 backstroke (1:12.51) and Aiden Johnson in diving (155.50).
Mesabi East will be back in action at the Section 6A True Team Meet in Hibbing on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Grand Rapids 96, Mesabi East 88
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Zade Baker, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:52.03; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:53.69; 3, Grand Rapids B, 2:06.73.
200 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 2:03.56; 2, Nik Casper, GR, 2:05.58; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:06.87.
200 individual medley: 1, Layman, ME, 2:14.93; 2, Baker, ME, 2:31.88; 3, Seth Barton, GR, 2:32.21.
50 freestyle: 1, Williams, ME, 23.21; 2, Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.49; 3, Joe Loney, GR, 25.68.
1 meter diving: 1, Aydin Aultman, GR, 261.65; 2, David Aultman, GR, 159.80; 3, Aiden Johnson, ME, 155.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Layman, ME, 1:02.04; 2, Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:06.56; 3, Barton, GR, 1:07.28.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 52.11; 2, Casper, GR, 55.42; 3, Loney, GR, 57.38.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 5:46.14; 2, William Skaudis, GR, 5:54.55; 3, Leif Wyland, GR, 5:58.06.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Isak Schroeder, Baker, Danny Knapper, Williams), 1:40.37; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:45.19; 3, Grand Rapids B, 1:45.59.
100 backstroke: 1, Palecek, GR, 1:00.89; 2, Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:09.00; 3, Baker, ME, 1:12.51.
100 breaststroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:10.20; 2, Barton, GR, 1:16.77; 3, Sam Hoffman, GR, 1:19.07.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Layman, Schroeder, Leete, Steele), 3:43.26; 2, Grand Rapids B, 3:50.30; 3, Grand Rapids A, 4:02.70.
