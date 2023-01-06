GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving team took 10 of 12 events Thursday at the Grand Rapids pool, but the Thunderhawks’ depth allowed them to slip by the Giants, 96-88.

The Giants got a pair of wins each from Mason Williams, Carter Steele and Cole Layman, a single win from Alex Leete and swept all three relays, but stronger finishes down the line let Grand Rapids come away with the narrow win.

