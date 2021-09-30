GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team took on a solid and deep squad from Grand Rapids Thursday evening as the Giants fell to the Thunderhawks 115-68.

The Thunderhawks took 10 of 12 events on tap, with Mesabi East winning just two in the loss.

Adriana Sheets was a winner in the 100 freestyle, stopping the clock with a time of 57.64. Teammate Kylie Meyer was the winner in the 100 breaststroke, putting down a time of 1:13.55 to win by nearly seven seconds.

The Giants got numerous second place finishes on the day. Sheets earned silver in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:10.08. Emma Williams took second in the 200 individual medley (2:28.23) and got second again later in the 100 backstroke (1:03.78).

Mesabi East was second in all three relays with Siiri Hakala, Meyer, Williams and Sheets putting down a time of 1:56.47 in the 200 medley relay. In the 200 freestyle relay, Meyer, Rhys Ceglar, Kyra Skelton and Aubree Skelton stopped the clock at 1:51.22. Finally in the 400 freestyle relay, Sheets, Kyra and Aubree Skelton, and Williams finished with a time of 4:02.21.

The Giants will be back in the pool on Tuesday at the IRC Championships in Two Harbors.

Grand Rapids 115, Mesabi East 68

200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:56.42; 2, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Adriana Sheets), 1:56.47; 3, Grand Rapids B, 2:07.70.

200 freestyle: 1, Sophia Verke, GR, 2:07.87; 2, Sheets, ME, 2:10.08; 3, Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:13.83.

200 individual medley: 1, Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:23.76; 2, Williams, ME, 2:28.23; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 2:41.22.

50 freestyle: 1, Emily Ericson, GR, 26.02; 2, Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.36; 3, Meyer, ME, 27.06.

1 meter diving: 1, Jaci Fothergill, GR, 245.45; 2, Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 219.35; 3, Ella Albrecht, GR, 186.80.

100 butterfly: 1, Ericson, GR, 1:07.40; 2, Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:07.90; 3, Kyra Skelton, ME, 1:11.73.

100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 57.64; 2, Petersen, GR, 58.51; 3, Alyssa Jackson, GR, 59.80.

500 freestyle: 1, Hoard, GR, 5:56.99; 2, Ada Jackson, GR, 6:10.46; 3, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:10.84.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:45.63; 2, Mesabi East A (Meyer, Rhys Ceglar, K. Skelton, Aubree Skelton), 1:51.22; 3, Grand Rapids B, 1:58.93.

100 backstroke: 1, Verke, GR, 1:01.79; 2, Williams, ME, 1:03.78; 3, Hakala, ME, 1:06.58.

100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:13.55; 2, Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.33; 3, Ad. Jackson GR, 1:22.44.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 3:59.38; 2, Mesabi East A (Sheets, K. Skelton, A. Skelton, Williams), 4:02.21; 3, Mesabi East B (Ceglar, Butzke, Kerbie Olmstead, Blake), 4:22.32.

