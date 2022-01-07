GRAND RAPIDS — the Mesabi East boys’ swimming team got two wins from senior Logan Schroeder, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Grand Rapids 98.5-72.5.
Schroeder came out on top in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, winning the former event with a time of 24.16 and taking the latter with a time of 1:01.15.
The Giants also got individual wins from Cole Layman and Carter Steele. Layman finished on top in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.16. Later in the meet, Steele finished in the top spot in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.41.
Mesabi East also picked up two relay wins with Schroeder, Mason Williams, Layman and Steele winning the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:37.42. The same quartet then went on to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.71.
The Giants earned numerous runner-up finishes on the night as well including Williams in the 50 freestyle (24.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.55), Steele in the 200 freestyle (2:04.55) and Alex Leete in the 500 freestyle (5:52.92).
Grant Ewen led the way for the Thunderhawks with wins in the 200 freestyle (2:01.44) and the 500 freestyle (5:34.56).
Mesabi East is back in the pool on Tuesday at Superior, at Chisholm on Thursday and at Grand Rapids next Saturday for the True Team Section Meet.
Grand Rapids 98.5, Mesabi East 72.5
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:48.40; 2, Grand Rapids, B, 1:59.82; 3, Mesabi East A (Isak Schroeder, Connor Feldt, Alex Leete, Danny Knapper), 2:09.13.
200 freestyle: 1, Grant Ewen, GR, 2:01.44; 2, Carter Steele, ME, 2:04.55; 3, Eric Klous, GR, 2:14.97.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 2:24.16; 2, William Skaudis, GR, 2:32.31; 3, Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:43.37.
50 freestyle: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 24.16; 2T, Mason Williams, ME, 24.26; 2T, Derek Bolin, GR, 24.26.
1 meter diving: 1, David Aultman, GR, 152.85.
100 butterfly: 1, Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.17; 2, Skaudis, GR, 1:02.27; 3, Layman, ME, 1:03.19.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 54.41; 2, Bolin, GR, 54.71; 3, Nik Casper, GR, 57.04.
500 freestyle: 1, Ewen, GR, 5:34.56; 2, Leete, ME, 5:52.92; 3, Graham Verke, 6:22.44.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (L. Schroeder, Williams, Layman, Steele), 1:37.42; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:38.47; 3, Grand Rapids B, 1:49.55.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:01.15; 2, Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:03.13; 3, Klous, GR, 1:08.62.
100 breaststroke: 1, Will Silvis, GR, 1:09.55; 2, Williams, ME, 1:14.80; 3, Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:22.08.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Williams, L. Schroeder), 3:46.71; 2, Mesabi East B (I. Schroeder, Leete, Knapper, Feldt), 4:26.64.
