Thunderhawks oust Bluejackets in overtime thriller, 2-1

Hibbing/Chisholm’s Grant Price (right) takes the ball upfield with Grand Rapids’ Ian Andersen riding him step-for-step during the first half of their Section 7AA quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Noble-Hall Field.

 Gary Giombetti

GRAND RAPIDS — For 79:55, the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team held a 1-0 lead over Hibbing/Chisholm, and it looked like the Thunderhawks were going to move on in the playoffs.

That’s when things got interesting.

