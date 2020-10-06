HIBBING — For 40 minutes, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team put up a stand against rival Grand Rapids.
All it took was a span of 2:55 to start the second half to seal the Bluejackets fate.
The Thunderhawks scored three goals in that time span, then added another just 2:34 later en to break open a tight game en route to a 9-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm in high school boys soccer action Tuesday at Vic Power Field.
Grand Rapids wasn’t exactly hitting on all cylinders in the first half, and when the Thunderhawks did get an opportunity, Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Drew Forer was making one of seven saves of the first half.
“We had some chances, but it was a combination of our runs and our crosses were mistimed,” Koerbitz said. “Their goalie played extremely well. A lot of credit goes to their
“We tweaked some things, but the energy part was the biggest thing.”
goalkeeper. My hat goes off to him.”
Grand Rapids did get on the board at the 21:33 mark of the first half to take a 1-0 lead into halftime, which was one of the better halves the Bluejackets had played this season.
“We were talking better when it was a close game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman said.
At the half, Koerbitz made some adjustments, and they came into play just five minutes into the second half.
Nic Langlois scored at 45:40, then he talked again at 46:23. Langlois scored at 47:45 and it was 4-0.
“It was 100-percent energy,” Koerbitz said. “We were angry coming in. We didn’t play well in the first half. They had some guys on their team step up, but it was 100-percent energy,
“They knew it wasn’t a good enough effort in the first half. It’s as simple as that.”
Ricco Rolle would score at 49:11 to make it 5-0 to end that run of four goals in 4:49.
The Bluejackets couldn’t match that same kind of energy to start the second half.
“We didn’t have any subs,” Edman said. “Part of that was due to COVID, and part of that was due to football. When the other team can sub out five or six players and I only have two subs, there is an exhaustion factor.
“We didn’t have anyone to replace tired legs. We were lucky we didn’t have any injuries, and Drew played well. There are positives to take out of it. A lot of the time that doesn’t show up in the score, but there are positives no matter how you look at it.”
Energy may have been a big factor in the outburst, but what did Koerbitz do schematically to get more shots toward the center of the field?
“They did a nice job of congesting the middle of the field,” Koerbitz said. “We wanted to get the ball out wide. Just the way we were playing, we outnumbered them out wide. Once we got done with the energy conversation, we talked about where and when to put the ball in the middle.
“We wanted to get the ball out wide to spread out and create some space in the middle before we came back in.”
Langlois would score on a penalty kick at 55:20, then he would get two more goals, one at 60:10 and 77:38. Rhys Cameron scored at 62:30.
“We came out flat, and a part of that is to Hibbing’s credit,” Koerbitz said. “If one team comes out flat, the other team is likely doing something right. Their goalie played extremely well. My hat goes off to him.
“We got angry coming out in the second half, and it showed. We jumped on them quickly.”
Grand Rapids goalkeeper Chris Pederson had four saves to record the shutout.
Forer finished with 25 saves.
“Rapids played well in both halves,” Edman said. “I thought they played solid. They didn’t change anything format-wise, but our drawback was we had exhausted guys on the field, and nobody to replace them.”
GR 1 8 — 9
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. GR, NNA, 21:33.
Second Half — 2. GR, Nic Langlois, 45:40; 3. GR, Langlois, 46:23; 4. GR, Langlois, 47:45; 5. GR, Rico Rolle, 49:11; 6. GR, Langlois, 55:20; 7. GR, Langlois, 59:10; 8. GR, Rhys Cameron, 62:30; 9. GR, Langlois, 77:38.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids, Chris Pederson 4; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.