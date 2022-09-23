MOUNTAIN IRON — The first year Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard coached against Grand Rapids, the Bluejackets beat the Thunderhawks 13-8.
Since that time, Grand Rapids has owned the series, including a 63-0 victory Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
Something happens to Hibbing when it sees Grand Rapids on the other side of the ball.
“It’s something about playing Grand Rapids,” Howard said. “A lot of different things came into it, so that’s what we have to figure out. It’s a mental thing for them right now. We did beat them my first year as head coach, so how do we get back to that?
“What was the drive there for that team?”
The game actually started on a positive note for the Bluejackets.
Grand Rapids took its first possession inside the red zone, but Nathan Gustafson intercepted an Ethan Florek pass inside the five to stall that drive.
“That was a huge play to start the game,” Howard said. “We thought things were going to go a different direction, but we stumbled after that.”
That stumble was a fumble on the Bluejackets third play of that drive.
The Thunderhawks recovered that fumble, then scored on an Owen Glenn 7-yard run to take the early lead.
“It’s frustrating,” Howard said. “We had a few good runs, then we fumbled it. Did we prepare the team correctly? Did we do everything possible as a coaching staff to prepare the team?
“We need to go back and look at a few things.”
That’s the only adversity Grand Rapids faced in the game.
“The safety from Hibbing made a good play on the ball, but that was big getting that momentum back,” Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn said. “This game, with high-school kids, is like a yo-yo.
“You never know. Sometimes that yo-yo is longer than others, and it comes back to us.
The ball bounced our way.”
The floodgates opened after that.
On the ensuing kickoff, Grand Rapids recovered another Hibbing fumble, which they turned into a touchdown on an Aiden Chandler 25-yard run.
Jacob Troumbly scored on a 15-yard run on the Thunderhawks’ third possession of the game, then Grand Rapids’ fourth touchdown came with Hibbing in punt formation.
The ball was snapped over the head of Luke Pocquette, and it was recovered in the end zone by Troumbly.
Turning the ball over hasn’t been one of Hibbing’s problems this year, so that caught Howard by surprise.
“This game was the first game in which we’ve had a lot of turnovers,” Howard said. “We’ve been good with that all season. It was a struggle today.”
In the second quarter, Jack Hoover scored on a 1-yard run; Florek rambled in from 36 yards out; Jamin Froehlic scored on a 9-yard run; and Preston Travica had a 1-yard run.
Hibbing couldn’t stop the Grand Rapids’ ground attack, and it had the referees guessing where the ball was going as well.
“We’re an option team, and we want to play solid defense,” Spahn said. “We want to run the football. We were able to do that. We were able to establish that. We had another inadvertent whistle.
“We’ve had one in every game, but that means the kids are doing a good job.”
In the third quarter, Douglas Jesperson got into the act with a 24-yard scoring run.
Through it all, the Thunderhawks never lost their focus.
“We tell the boys all of the time that it doesn’t matter who you play, it matters how you play,” Spahn said. “The focus is always on trying to get better every-single day, and getting the kids to believe that.
“It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the field. What matters is what we do.”
Spahn did get to play a lot of his reserves in the second half, which will help his program in the future.
“We started getting younger guys in there early,” Spahn said. “It’s nice to see that practice is paying off for a lot of the guys.They understand what we’re doing even though they don’t see a ton of time on Fridays.
“I have all of the respect in the world for Hibbing and its program. They’re trying to build it. I’ve been there. It’s not easy.”
GR 28 28 7 0 — 63
HHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
GR — Owen Glenn 7 run (kick failed)
GR — Aiden Chandler 25 run (Ethan Florek run)
GR — Jacob Troumbly 15 run (Grant Chandler kick)
GR — Troumbly fumble recover in end zone (Grant Chandler kick)
Second Quarter:
GR — Jack Hoover 1 run (Grant Chandler kick)
GR — Florek 36 run (Grand Chandler kick)
GR — Jamin Froehlich 9 run (Grant Chandler kick)
GR — Preston Travica 1 run (Grant Chandler kick)
Third Quarter:
GR — Douglas Jesperson 24 run (Grant Chandler kick)
Fourth Quarter:
No scoring
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.