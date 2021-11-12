DULUTH — Grand Rapids came away with nine No. 1 seeds at the Section 7A Preliminary Meet held Thursday at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
The Thunderhawks have the No. 1 seed in all of the relays, along with Sophia Verke in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Rowan Krueger-Barth in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Hannah Rauzi in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Emma Williams of Mesabi East has the No. 1 seed in the 200 individual medley, and Elizabeth Nicolai of Proctor/Hermantown has the No. 1 seed in the 500 freestyle.
Mesabi East’s Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Williams and Adriana Sheets have the No. 2 seed in the 200 medley relay.
Now, state berths will be on the line today when the Section 7A Swimming and Diving finals begin with diving at 11 a.m., then at 3 p.m. the swimming and diving finals will be held at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
Even though the Thunderhawks are the considerable favorite to win the team title, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said the Giants swam outstanding as well.
“Grand Rapids did what they were expected to do, Mesabi East is up about 35 points higher than where they were seeded,” Veneziano said. “We swam well. We were up about 26 points better than what we were seeded. A lot of the teams in our tier dropped.
“They (the Giants) had more kids seeded in the top 16 going in, then they swam well and moved up. We had kids not in the top 16 making it into the top 16, or just missing it. We moved up quite a bit. It was good to see. They swam well.”
Those swims happened from the top to the bottom.
“Of our 31 individual swims, all but one were substantially faster,” Veneziano said. “Our three relays were substantially faster.”
Hibbing has the No. 2 seeds in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, with Macie Emerson, Emery Maki, Madison St. George and Geli Stenson swimming the each leg of the relay.
The biggest improvement came in the 200 medley relay where Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Bella Alaspa, Jordyn McCormack picked up the fifth seed. They dropped over six seconds of time.
“They swam well,” Veneziano said. “Them moving up to fifth was probably just as important as the freestyle relays, but they both looked good, too.”
Can Hibbing continue that upward trend?
Veneziano doesn’t see any reason why his team can’t swim better.
“We can perform better,” Veneziano said. “With the way we swam in prelims, I told the team that this is the team I thought we could be, and it materialized. They were hitting on all cylinders.
“We have struggled throughout most of the season, but in prelims, we absolutely shined. I see no reason why we can’t continue that in the finals today.”
The key is avoiding a letdown, but Veneziano isn’t worried about that.
“That hasn’t happened with us in the past,” Veneziano said. “Once we swim well, we continue to swim well. That’s been our trait for the last seven years. We need to hang on to what we have or improve on it.
“That’s the trend we usually take.”
Now, it’s time to put everything on the line.
“We got the kids we needed to get in the top eight,” Veneziano said. “We were thoroughly pleased with the outcome at prelims. The amount of time drops was significant compared to the other teams.”
Advancing to the finals for Hibbing were as follows:
200 freestyle — 5. Stenson; 15. Alaspa.
200 individual medley — 5. Madison St. George; 8, Kalisch.
50 freestyle — 5. Emery Maki; 7. Macie Emerson.
100 butterfly — 4. St. George; 7. Alaspa; 13. Riley St. George.
100 freestyle — 7. Maki; 8. Emerson.
500 freestyle — 3. Stenson; 14. Alexis Walters.
100 backstroke — 8. Mia Savage; 10 Kalisch; 15. McCormack.
100 breaststroke — 12. DiIorio.
Advancing to the finals for Rock Ridge were as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Maggie Koskela, Grace Langowski, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich.
200 freestyle — 6. Samantha Bartovich; 9. Dani Logan10.
200 individual medley — 10. Mia Stark; 16. Pechonick.
100 butterfly — 10. Pechonick.
100 freestyle — 11. Stark.
500 freestyle — 4. Logan; 11. Bartovich; 12. Koskel; 16. Paige Robillard.
200 freestyle relay — 8. Tayler Harju, Avah Krausaar, Abygail Roush; Isabella Smith.
100 backstroke — 11. Maggie Gripp; 12. Vukmanich; 16. Koskela.
100 breaststroke — 15. Langowski.
400 freestyle relay — 7. Ellie Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks, Bartovich, Stark.
Advancing to the finals for Mesabi East were:
200 freestyle — 7. Adeline Butzke; 13. Rhys Ceglar.
200 individual medley — 7. Hakala; 11, Izzy Depew; 13. Emily Blake.
50 freestyle — 4. Meyer; 9. Kyra Skelton; 10. Sheets; 16. Aubree Skelton.
100 butterfly — 3. Kyra Skelton; 14. Ashley Fossell; 15. Ceglar.
100 freestyle — 2. Sheets; 10. Aubree Skelton.
500 freestyle — 7. Butzke; 8. Blake.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Kerbie Olmstead, Ceglar, Aubree Skelton, Kyra Skelton.
100 backstroke — 2. Williams; 5. Hakala; 9. Summer Cullen-Line; 13. Kiera Saumer.
100 breaststroke — 2. Meyer; 4. Depew.
400 freestyle relay — 5. Ceglar, Blake, Aubree Skelton, Kyra Skelton.
Advancing to the finals for Chisholm were:
200 medley relay — 10. Clara Nelson, Emma Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard.
200 individual medley — 4. Clara Nelson.
50 freestyle — 15. Tresa Baumgard.
200 freestyle relay — 9. Clara Nelson, Ava Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard.
100 backstroke — 7. Clara Nelson.
400 freestyle relay — 10. Ava Baumgard, Emma Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Jordan.
Advancing to state for Northeast Range/Ely were:
200 medley relay — 8. Morgan McClelland, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson.
200 freestyle — 10. McClelland.
200 individual medley — 6. Tedrick.
100 butterfly — 5. Tedrick.
500 freestyle — 13. McClelland.
200 freestyle relay — 5. Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland.
400 freestyle relay — 11. Esther Anderson, Lauren Olson, Tuuli Koivisto, Cylvia DeBeltz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.