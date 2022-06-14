EVELETH — Given a short amount of time to recover from a 10-4 loss to Greenway in the first game of the night, the Rock Ridge 18U softball team bounced back in the second game, plating five runs in the top of the first on their way to a 9-6 win over the Raiders.
The Thunder jumped all over Greenway starter Miranda Gernander with Mattelyn Seppi getting things started with a leadoff single. Kylie Marolt and Lydia Delich joined her on the bases thanks to back-to-back walks before Janie Potts mashed a single to center to score one.
Alex Flannigan followed that up right after with a single to right that scored two more. Keeping the hit train going, Anna Beaudette then singled to center to score one more, 4-0 Rock Ridge.
The Thunder hit into a double play to get the Raiders close to ending the threat, but a walk to Maggie Koskela put runners on first and second again. Keeping the score moving, Taylor Morley etched a single to center to score the fifth and final run of the inning.
The Raiders tacked on one in the bottom of the first with Jadin Saville being credited with the RBI. Greenway opted to throw Saville starting in the second inning. While Rock Ridge was able to load up the bases once more, Saville got out of the jam to move things into the third.
The Thunder looked to keep things rolling in the third, starting with a leadoff walk to Delich, who then stole her way to second and then made it to third on a wild pitch while Potts was walked to put runners on the corners.
One out later, a double to right field from Beaudette scored two runs, putting the thunder up by six, 7-1.
Beaudette made her way to third after a pickoff attempt at second went long. An out later, an infield error from the Raiders allowed Koskela to reach and Beaudette to come home, 8-1.
Greenway tacked on another in the bottom of the third before Rock Ridge responded with one of their own in the top of the fourth.
Emily Pontinen got things going when she ripped a double down the third base line with one out. A single up the middle from Ayla Troutwine put runners on the corners.
One out later, a wild pitch to Lillian Archambeau allowed Pontinen to come in and score, 9-2 Thunder.
The game hit its 90-minute time limit in the bottom of the fifth, bringing the Raiders to the plate one final time. Greenway had their rally caps on, scoring four before the pitcher Morley could get out of the inning. Still, four wasn’t enough as the Thunder earned the 9-6 bounceback win.
Rock Ridge 18U head coach Boyd Carlblom commended his team for grabbing a win against the solid Raiders squad.
“That’s a tough team,” Carlblom said. “They did a really good job battling back against them. I’m happy with what we did in the second game.”
Carlblom said the biggest thing for the Thunder was waiting to take the right pitch.
“I told them they have to start taking some pitches. If you got pitchers that are struggling out there, you gotta let them help you and that definitely helped us. Once we’re up big, then I tell them to take an early pitch that you like, but otherwise, learning to take some pitches is something that will help us.”
With 15 girls on his 18U roster that night, Carlblom said the combination of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert summer programs have kept numbers healthy while still allowing every player to get some at bats in.
“It’s tough when you have 15 kids showing up, but I’m going to bat the entire roster on nights like this. Whoever is coming out on Monday, I’m going to bat them. It’s all about building up the Rock Ridge softball program and you can’t do that if you don’t get everybody out there. We had at least two girls at nearly every position tonight.”
On the combination so far, Carlblom said it’s been a success early on.
“The kids are showing up and having fun and I think they’re just happy to still be playing softball.”
Greenway 10,
Rock Ridge 4
In the earlier game, the Raiders lit up the Thunder to the tune of a 10-4 win.
Lydia Delich took the loss for the Thunder in the circle, striking out six Raiders.
At the plate, Marissa Anderson led the way going 1-2 with a double. Delich, Kylie Marolt, Alex Flannigan, Anna Beaudette and Emily Pontinen all etched hits as well. To go with some solid hitting in the second game, Carlblom noted Pontinen’s solid at bats over the last few games.
“She’s hitting the ball really well lately and I think she’s picked things up a bit after the spring season. I know people were really happy to see how well she’s been doing.”
Rock Ridge 18U will be at Hill City on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.