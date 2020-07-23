SILVER BAY — The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team picked up a pair of wins Monday night after a late night in Silver Bay.
The Thunder took home game 1 with a tight 2-0 win before picking things up at the plate for a 14-9 win in game 2.
Lydia Delich earned the win in the circle for the opener, giving up no runs on two hits and striking out eight over a full seven innings.
Emma Westby went 1-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead at the plate. Afton Roberts was 1-3 with a triple and Delich and Alex Flannigan each picked up a hit of their own.
E-G earned their second win of the night under the lights while the game was called after six innings due to time constraints.
Ava Thompson was the winning pitcher for the Thunder in game two. She finished with five strikeouts over the six innings.
Thompson also lit things up at the plate going a perfect 3-3 to lead Eveleth-Gilbert. Flannigan finished game two 2-2 with a double, Lauren Lautiger was 2-4 with a double and Delich and Allie Bittmann each finished with a pair of hits.
Delaney Maki finished with a hit and three walks. Anna Baudette was 1-3 with a double. Emma Westby, Joey Westby and Brooke Thyen all chipped in with hits as well.
Eveleth-Gilbert will take on Silver Bay again on Monday night, this time at home. The pair of games is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.
