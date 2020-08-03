VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team used a torrent of strong hits and a strong performance in the circle from pitcher Lydia Delich to down Virginia 16-3 in five innings Monday night.
The Thunder progressively ramped up the bats and the base running as they scored two in the second, six in the third and four each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Leading things off in the second inning, Lauren Lautiger singled off of Virginia pitcher Maddie Lampton to reach base. She stole her way to second and then was driven in with one out on an RBI double from Anna Beaudette.
Beaudette moved herself to third on a wild pitch from Lampton. She quickly came in to score after a single from Alex Flannigan was enough to reach home, making it 2-0 after two innings.
In the top of the third, Eveleth-Gilbert went all the way around their batting order and then some on their way to six runs, extending their lead to 8-0.
Ava Thompson led off reaching on an error. She stole her way to second before the Blue Devils defense recorded two straight fly outs to center field.
With two outs, Brooke Thyen was walked to reach first. Lautiger then singled up the left field line to bring home Thompson to make it 3-0. An infield single from Joey Westby then brought Thyen home making it 4-0.
Lautiger on second and Westby on first, Anna Beaudette brought Lautiger home on a single hit hard and low to left-center field.
Alex Flannigan at the plate, a passed ball allowed Westby to score. Flannigan then reached after being hit by a pitch. Allie Bittmann was then walked to load up the bases with two outs.
The lead was extended thanks to a two-RBI single from Delich and a single from Thompson to bring home one more. The inning ended after Lampton struck out Afton Roberts to stop the damage.
Delich took care of business in the bottom of the third, seeing only one batter above the minimum to put her team back on offense.
Leading off for the Thunder, Emma Westby turned a single into a triple after a Virginia throwing error to first allowed her to put herself in scoring position from the get-go. Thyen then brought her home on a double to center field to make it 9-0.
The lead was extended to double digits on a Joey Westby single. Beaudette then put runners on second and third with a double down the left field line.
A wild pitch allowed Westby to score and Beaudette to move to third. Westby was then brought home on a single to center from Flannigan that capped off the four-run fourth inning making it 12-0 in favor of Eveleth-Gilbert.
Virginia got on the board themselves in the bottom of fourth with a pair of runs. Anna Seitz led things off with a single hit at the E-G short stop. A double hit deep to center field from Elsie Hyppa put Seitz on third.
One out later, a double to deep center from Mary Skorich scored both Seitz and Hyppa, making it 12-2 in favor of the Thunder.
Eveleth-Gilbert didn’t stop, however, and added four more runs in the fifth to extend their lead.
Thompson doubled to left-center field to lead things off. Afton Roberts then put the ball in play, hitting it towards the Virginia shortstop who missed the throw to first which allowed Thompson to score and Roberts to reach second.
Emma Westby moved Roberts to third with a single and then stole her own way to second with Thyen at the plate. Lampton struck Thyen out, bringing up Lautiger who ripped a single to right field to plate run No. 14 on the evening.
Joey Westby was walked to load up the bases. Baudette then reached first on a fielder’s choice while Virginia opted for the force out at home plate.
Flannigan capped off the Thunder scoring for the evening with a two-run single up the middle from Flannigan to make it 16-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, Virginia grabbed one run back after Janie Potts reached on a two-out triple to right field. She was brought home on a single from Anna Seitz to make the final score 16-3 after the Thunder recorded the final out.
Putting up 16 runs in a five inning contest, E-G head coach Boyd Carlblom was pleased with his teams aggressive hitting and base running.
“You see that these girls are ready to hit the ball,” Carlblom said. “We’re aggressive on the bases and hit the ball hard. I like the way they’re hitting and we teach them from a young age when to be aggressive on the bases. Sometimes they go without me telling them too but they know the right moments for the most part.”
Hoping to be a force to be reckoned with in the spring, Delich’s pitching led the way for Eveleth-Gilbert yet again.
“She’s good. She’s a smart pitcher and likes to learn and work on her game. She keeps getting better.”
For Virginia, allowing 16 runs, many of which came by fielding and throwing errors is a surefire way to take yourself out of a game according to head coach Bob Cohn.
“First of all, Eveleth-Gilbert hits the ball very well,” Cohn said. “This is probably the best hitting Eveleth team I’ve seen in many years. On the other hand, we gave them nine errors and when you give them nine errors, a lot of things can happen.”
Despite what the score would indicate, the pitching performance of Lampton drew praise from Cohn.
“I thought Maddie did a nice job pitching. She kept us in the game. If some of those errors go the other way, maybe it would be tighter. You can’t win any game with all those errors.”
There were times when the Virginia bats did shine, but Cohn knew his squad could struggle against Delich.
“Lydia is a good pitcher. She’s one of the top pitchers in the section and she’s still a young kid and still learning yet. Our kids struggled against her. And we did have a few innings where we had some nice hits and scored a few runs. But she pitched very well and they played well defensively behind her.”
Putting all those things together, Cohn says Eveleth-Gilbert’s squad looks to be very solid for the upcoming school year.
“Eveleth’s got a nice team. They know how to hit. They seem to find all the right holes, right down the line, those nice gappers too. They base run very well. They’re a very solid, fundamentally sound team.”
Game two of the doubleheader coming up, Cohn says the message to his team is clear.
“They need to just keep their heads up. It’s one of those days, just one of those games. Maybe now we’ll find out bats early and maybe our defense will be a little bit stronger. We’re here to get better.”
