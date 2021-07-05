EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team was on its game Monday as they rolled past visiting Hibbing, 15-0, when the game was called with two outs in the third inning due to the mercy rule.
Thunder starting pitcher Lydia Delich was on her game as she tossed a one-hitter and fanned four Bluejacket batters en route to the shutout.
Hibbing connected for its only hit of the game in the first before E-G cracked down on the visitors. After the first, the ‘Jackets went three up and three down in the final two innings.
Eveleth-Gilbert sent 13 batters to the plate in the home half of the first and scored seven times to take a 7-0 lead.
The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Lauren Lautigar and a 2-RBI single from Brooke Thyen. The Thunder also benefited from four walks and three hit-by-pitches in the opening frame.
Delich opened the second inning by striking out the leadoff hitter before the next two Hibbing batters grounded out.
Reghan Berg came on in relief of Hibbing starter Kendal Gustafson to start the second inning and got the first two E-G batters to ground out. With just one out left to play with, the Thunder got a single down the left field line from Alex Flannigan and Joey Westby followed that up with a single to right center field, which plated Flannigan for an 8-0 advantage. Anna Westby then stepped up to the plate and smacked a triple to right center field that brought home Joey Westby for a 9-0 E-G lead after the second.
Delich looked intent on keeping the one-hitter as she struck out each of the three Hibbing batters in the third.
In the bottom of the third, the Thunder sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six times. Key hits in the inning came from Julia Lindseth with a leadoff single, Anna Heinonen with an RBI single, Brooklyn Smith with an RBI single, Taylor Morley with an 2-RBI single, Delich with a RBI double to left center field and Flannigan with an RBI bloop single, which put an end to the game at 15-0.
While Delich scored the pitching win for E-G, Gustafson took the loss for Hibbing.
Game two of the doubleheader was not complete as this edition went to press.
E-G plays at Grand Rapids and Hibbing travels to Silver Bay, both next Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.