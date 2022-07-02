BEMIDJI — Last weekend, the Rock Ridge 18U softball team competed in the Bemidji Blaze Softball Tournament and came away with a second place finish after going 5-1 on the weekend.
In pool play, the Thunder saw wins over Grand Forks 6-1, Aitkin 10-3 and Park Rapids 10-2.
In bracket play, Rock Ridge downed Brainerd 10-6 to move into the semifinals. There, they beat Aitkin again, this time by a score of 7-4.
In the championship game, the Thunder fell to Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 5-1 to come away with the second place trophy.
In the opener against Grand Forks, Lydia Delich got the win in the circle for Rock Ridge, giving up three hits while striking out four. At the plate, Kylie Marolt was 2-2. Delich and Amber Carlblom each collected a hit.
In the first game against Aitkin, Carlblom pitched and got the win, striking out four while surrendering just two hits. At the plate, Marolt, Delich, Janie Potts, Anna Beaudette, Julia Lindseth, Carlbom, Ayla Troutwine and Emily Pontinen all had hits for the Thunder.
Carlblom pitched again in the third game, striking out eight batters as Rock Ridge took down Park Rapids. Delich, Troutwine and Katie Johnson led the way at the plate with two hits apiece. Mattelyn Seppi, Potts, Beaudette, Maggie Koskeli and Carlblom all recorded hits in the win.
Against Brainerd in the quarterfinals, Delich got the win in the circle for the Thunder, striking out five and giving up five hits. Delich came through at the plate, going 3-3, while Troutwine was 2-2. Marolt, Potts and Koskela all had hits.
Carlblom and Delich split time in the semifinals against Aitkin, with Carlblom taking the first three innings. She gave up four runs on six hits while striking out four. Delich pitched a perfect final two innings, striking out two in relief. At the plate, Carlblom was 2-2 to lead the way. Seppi, Marolt, Beaudette and Troutwine all had a hit.
Rock Ridge strung together seven hits in the championship game against BGMR, but couldn’t push more than one run across the plate in the loss. Delich pitched the complete game, striking out eight batters along the way.
At the plate, Marolt was 2-3, Potts, Beaudette, Johnson, Carlblom and Troutwine all had hits.
Thunder softball will be back in action on July 11 when they travel to Grand Rapids.
