EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team caught themselves down 2-0 early, but the Thunder proceeded to put runs on the board with ease to take a 12-6 win over Silver Bay in game one of Monday nights doubleheader.
Game two was still in progress when this edition went to press.
Silver Bay led things off with a solo home run from their leadoff hitter and tacked on a second run with a two-out single later in the inning.
The Thunder wasted no time responding, however, putting up three runs of their own to kick things off. Lydia Delich led things off with a stand up double to left field. She was quickly brought home thanks to Ava Thompson who hit a blooper to left for a double.
One out later, Emma Westby tied things up for Eveleth-Gilbert with another Thunder double to left field, making it 2-0. Westby moved to third on a wild pitch during the next at-bat and was later brought home thanks to a grounder to left field from Lauren Lautiger making it 3-2 Thunder after one inning.
In the pitcher’s circle, Delich found her groove after giving up two in the first and faced just three batters in the second, two of them falling by strikeout. Silver Bay added two runs in the third inning to retake the lead but the Eveleth-Gilbert offense was just getting started.
Down 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, the Thunder led off with a single to shallow left field from Anna Beaudette. Then, Delaney Maki was walked and Alex Flannigan singled to load up the bases with no outs.
Silver Bay struck out Allie Bittmann for the first out but the tying run came home after Delich was walked on the next at-bat. Next up, Thompson put the ball in play, but Silver Bay made the play at the plate to stop another run from scoring, letting Thompson reach on a fielder’s choice.
The bases still loaded, another run came in to score after Afton Roberts was walked. The score now 5-4, Emma Westby came to the plate. Westby took a pitch and blasted the ball over the center field fence for a grand slam, clearing the bases and giving her squad the 9-4 advantage after four innings.
Silver Bay couldn’t get much going in the top of the fifth and Eveleth-Gilbert kept adding runs when they came back to the plate.
Joey Westby led things off with a triple to deep center field and was quickly brought home thanks to a single from Beaudette. Maki followed that up with a single of her own to put runners on first and second.
One out later with Bittmann at the plate, a wild pitch advanced both runners and a sacrifice from Bittmann brought Beaudette home making it 11-4.
The Thunder weren’t done yet. Delich back at the plate, a well hit single up the left side scored Maki and the Thunder had a 12-4 lead after five innings.
Silver Bay was able to score two runs of their own in the top of the sixth, but the game was called after the half inning in the interest of time.
Their third win in as many games against Silver Bay, Eveleth-Gilbert coach Boyd Carlblom was pleased with the way his squad’s offensive production against the visitors.
“I was hoping we’d score more runs early on but we just weren’t getting the breaks they were getting,” Carlblom said. “It was nice to get the runs later on and get the bats moving a bit like we did last time against Silver Bay.”
After giving up two runs in the first, Carlblom had a feeling Delich would be able to hold down the fort for the rest of the contest.
“She’s just a fighter. Nothing really gets to her. We knew she’d bear down. Lydia is just a battler. You gotta back her up with some plays. We misplayed a couple there but she’s a battler. We’d keep her in most situations, we don’t care what the game looks like.”
Ahead of game two, Carlblom said he expected a tighter contest after Silver Bay yielded a dozen runs in the opener.
“It should get a bit closer. I like those close games, it’s a bit more exciting. We’ll be ready for it.”
