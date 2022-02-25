Three Rock Ridge wrestlers move into 7AA finals

CLOQUET — The Rock Ridge wrestling team saw three of their own grapplers advance to the finals after the first day of the Section 7AA Individual Tournament.
Asher Hedblom (120 pounds), Gavin Benz (152) and Damian Tapio (160) all went 2-0 on Friday to move into Saturday’s championship round. A win there would advance them to the state tournament, while a loss would drop them into the true second match, with a second chance at state on the line.
Hedblom started his day with a 15-4 major decision over Aitkin’s Dane Larson. In his semifinal match, he then pinned Pierz’s Liam Hennessy at 3:06 to move into the finals. Hedblom was set to take on Mora’s Mason Nelson in the championship match.
Benz picked up his 39th win of the season in a quarterfinal matchup with Pierz’s Frank Tomberlin. Benz picked up the 8-1 decision to move on to the semifinals. There, he made it 40 wins on the season with a 5-2 decision over Mora’s Tucker Hass. The top seed in the 152 bracket, Benz will take on Proctor/Hermantown’s Zak McPhee in the championship match.
Tapio opened up his tournament run taking on Milaca’s Jack Nord, earning the 4-2 decision to move on to the semifinals. There, he faced off with Aitkin’s Jacob Williams, picking up the 6-4 decision to advance to the championship match. In the finals, Tapio was set to face Mora’s Connor Gmahl.
Many other Wolverines wrestlers were still alive after day one. Gavin Flannigan (170) opened with a win over Pierz’s Caleb Koch before falling to Grand Rapids’ Dusty Wilke in the semifinals. Flannigan would need to win three matches in a row to claim a spot at state. Dutch Hedblom (126), Colton Gallus (132), Jacob Burress (138), Erik Sundquist (145), Keegan Comer (195), and Ian Luecken (285) are all active in the consolation bracket.
Saturday’s championship rounds were still underway when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press. Full results from the 7AA tournament can be found in Tuesday’s Mesabi Tribune.
